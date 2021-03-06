Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Winds will ease up a bit this evening, becoming less gusty overall but not dying off completely. Skies will be clear overnight, so temperatures will easily drop into the mid- to upper 20s, with a light but noticeable northwest wind about 10 mph.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Another chilly start as temperatures won’t jump above freezing until midmorning. There will be plenty of sunshine once again, and with less wind. But temperatures will still be below average, with highs topping out in the mid-40s. Clear and cold again Sunday night, with lows in the mid-20s.
