Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10.

6/10: Mostly sunny with less wind, but still on the chilly side. Don’t worry — warmer weather (and higher daily digits) are on the way this week.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly sunny, still chilly, less wind. Highs: Mid- to upper 40s.
  • Tonight: Clear and cold with light winds. Lows: 20s.
  • Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, trending warmer. Highs: Low to mid-50s.

Forecast in detail

It’s a shame we must endure one more rather chilly day on a weekend, especially with the warmth that awaits us midweek. But at least the wind dies down today, so 40s with sunshine isn’t all that bad. Temperatures begin their climb tomorrow, and by midweek we’ll be dancing (socially distanced) in the streets with highs approaching, and perhaps eventually exceeding, the 70-degree mark!

Today (Sunday): We’re still chilly to start our Sunday, but the good news is the winds aren’t as gusty. Morning temperatures rise into the 30s with afternoon highs reaching the mid- to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Winds come from the northwest around 10 mph with some occasionally higher gusts. Confidence: High

Tonight: Overnight conditions do as they do when it’s clear with light winds — they get cold. We’ll see lows drop to the low to mid-20s, with just a slight breeze from the northwest. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): It’s not a flip of a switch, but our pattern starts to change tomorrow. Skies stay mostly sunny with noticeably warmer temperatures by afternoon, pushing into the low to mid-50s for highs. A light morning breeze from the northwest comes more from the southwest by afternoon, as high pressure builds to our southwest. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Not as cold as tonight, with a milder air mass moving into place. Skies turn partly cloudy as lows range through the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Eyes are on the prize for Tuesday and Wednesday, as springlike warmth blooms across the East. Expect plenty of folks out and about here in the DMV enjoying partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s to near 70! (Even warmer highs near or past 70 are possible Thursday and Friday.) Tuesday and Wednesday nights feature mild lows in the 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High