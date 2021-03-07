Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Sunday): We’re still chilly to start our Sunday, but the good news is the winds aren’t as gusty. Morning temperatures rise into the 30s with afternoon highs reaching the mid- to upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Winds come from the northwest around 10 mph with some occasionally higher gusts. Confidence: High
Tonight: Overnight conditions do as they do when it’s clear with light winds — they get cold. We’ll see lows drop to the low to mid-20s, with just a slight breeze from the northwest. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Monday): It’s not a flip of a switch, but our pattern starts to change tomorrow. Skies stay mostly sunny with noticeably warmer temperatures by afternoon, pushing into the low to mid-50s for highs. A light morning breeze from the northwest comes more from the southwest by afternoon, as high pressure builds to our southwest. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Not as cold as tonight, with a milder air mass moving into place. Skies turn partly cloudy as lows range through the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Eyes are on the prize for Tuesday and Wednesday, as springlike warmth blooms across the East. Expect plenty of folks out and about here in the DMV enjoying partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s to near 70! (Even warmer highs near or past 70 are possible Thursday and Friday.) Tuesday and Wednesday nights feature mild lows in the 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High