Through tonight: Wind gusts should ease after sunset, and winds will basically become nil overnight. That fact, combined with clear skies, sets the stage for a cold night. Lows will settle in the low to mid-20s inside the Beltway, with D.C. standing a good chance of at least tying its seasonal low of 24 degrees. Meanwhile, outlying and rural areas could see temperatures drop into the teens.
Tomorrow (Monday): A cold start, but temperatures will recover to seasonable levels by midday. High pressure is close by, so plenty of sunshine and a light west wind will push temperatures into the low to mid-50s. Clear but not nearly as cold tomorrow night, with lows in the mid- to upper 30s.
An active Mount Etna: One of the world’s most active volcanoes has been having a very lively few weeks. Located on the Italian island of Sicily, Etna has had 10 confirmed eruptions since Feb. 16, with the latest one occurring early Sunday. Once the sun rose, a towering cloud of ash was quite noticeable both on the ground and from satellite imagery. Residents are pretty used to Etna’s outbursts. So beyond the clearing of ash and lava stones from cars and balconies, no damage or death has been reported.
