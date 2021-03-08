Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): We hang onto the chilly weather that spilled into the region Friday, especially in the morning, when many locations are in the 20s. But, by the afternoon, the regime begins to change and highs are into the low 50s. In our warmer spots, 55 isn’t out of the question. Winds are light and variable. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies are clear and there’s still some lingering chill. Lows range from the upper 20s in our colder spots to the mid-30s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Following a crisp start to the day, sunshine makes for a magnificent and mild afternoon. Highs reach the mid- to upper 60s with gentle breezes from the west. This is our first “Nice Day” of 2021. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and not as cold, with lows from the upper 30s in our colder spots to the low to mid-40s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

If you can manage some time off between Wednesday and Friday, make it happen, or at least squeeze in a little outside time. Skies are partly to mostly sunny, with highs near 70 each day. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights are partly cloudy and mild, with lows in the vicinity of 50 (more 40s in our colder areas, and somewhat above 50 downtown). Confidence: Medium-High