Through Tonight: Just a few thin high clouds at times, otherwise our skies remain starry. Lows range from near 30 in the cold spots to the upper 30s in the mild ones. Winds are light and variable overnight.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Mostly sunny skies are back! We might see a bit more in the way of clouds later in the day. Highs are in the mid-60s to near 70, which is a good deal above normal for the time of year. Winds are from the west and northwest around five to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is moderate. Mold spores are low.
Rapid warming: Temperatures are set to rise close to 40 degrees in spots tomorrow, which is close to the high end of temperature movement diurnally around here. It’s the right time of year for big temperature changes from morning to afternoon, with the top spot in March 1939, and other springtime dates peppered about. It’s partly thanks to the fact that it’s easier to warm the ground with less (or no) vegetation. The dry spell this year could help even more, since moisture-filled air is harder to warm.
