Strong to locally damaging winds and hail are possible from Dallas to Kansas City late in the week, with the threat set to shift east with time.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall could combine with upstream snowmelt to induce spring flooding along the Mississippi River. Flood advisories and warnings already covered much of the area between southwest Mississippi and southern Illinois on Tuesday.

The setup

Instigating the chaotic weather is a trough, or a dip in the jet stream, moving ashore on the Pacific Coast. High-altitude cold air and low pressure nestled within that southward jaunt of the jet stream will enhance upward motion, or lift, in advance of its associated surface cold front. Accompanying the trough is a pocket of upper-level spin, or vorticity, that could enhance the rotation of thunderstorms.

The system was already bringing winter weather to the Sierra Nevada late Tuesday, and its cold side could dump feet of snow on the Colorado Front Range, including in the Denver metropolitan area. Farther east, warm, moist air will be swept north ahead of the approaching system.

Severe weather potential

Wind advisories are up in Kansas and Oklahoma, where highs in the upper 70s are expected Wednesday. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has drawn a level 2 out of 5, or a slight risk for severe weather, from north-central Oklahoma northeastward to Kansas City.

Instability, or the proclivity of surface air to rise, will build during the day beneath an inhibiting layer of warm air at the mid-levels. By early evening, that “cap” will weaken, allowing pent-up energy to be released and thunderstorms to rapidly occur. A cluster of thunderstorms, among them a few rotating supercells, will form in south-central Kansas.

Hail larger than quarter size is the main threat; the thunderstorms will probably be too elevated, or rooted too high above the ground, to produce tornadoes. Surface temperatures will be considerably cooler than the air above.

On Thursday, the stalled cold front could touch off scattered storms with damaging winds or hail anywhere from the Prairies and Lakes region of northern Texas through the Central Lowland and into Oklahoma and southwest Kansas.

By Friday, the dominant upper-level low shuffles east, putting the central and southern Plains once again in the warm sector of its influence. A dryline, the boundary between soupy air to the east and dry, desert air to the west, will take shape in the Texas Panhandle or western Oklahoma by afternoon, acting as the triggering mechanism for another round of thunderstorms. Rotating thunderstorms or supercells are once again possible, with hail and high winds the primary concerns.

The threat area swells into Texas and Kansas on Saturday, extending to places such as Dallas, Waco and Wichita. In addition to wind and hail, there’s an outside chance of an isolated tornado thanks to strengthening jet stream energy.

East Texas, eastern Oklahoma, Arkansas, northwest Louisiana and southern Missouri could be in line for gusty to locally damaging winds along a squall line Sunday.

Heavy rain and floods threat

Meanwhile, heavy rain and spring flooding are likely in parts of the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys and the Ozarks, where a stalled west to east warm front will focus heavy downpours over the weekend and early next week. The front, which will be draped from the Oklahoma-Kansas border through northern Arkansas and into western Tennessee, will separate temperatures of upper 60s and 70s to the south from lower to mid-50s to the north.

Waves of rainfall, including the leftover remnants of thunderstorm complexes over the Plains, could ride along the front and areas to the north. Rainfall will break out along the front Thursday and continue Friday and Saturday before being invigorated by Gulf of Mexico moisture spiraling northwestward over the weekend.

All told, a broad one to three inches of rain is expected in most of Oklahoma and Kansas, with two to four inches in a narrow swath parallel to or north of Interstate 40 through eastern Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee. Localized six-inch amounts can’t be ruled out by early next week.

“This rainfall will increase the potential of significant flooding,” wrote the National Weather Service in St. Louis. “People living in or traveling through flood prone areas should keep abreast of the latest forecast information.”