Today (Tuesday): Practically perfect weather conditions, with mostly sunny skies lifting temperatures to the mid- to upper 60s this afternoon for some of our warmest weather in three months. Light winds blow from the south and southwest at only 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Sky-High

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with lows in the upper 30s in the outer suburbs to the mid- to upper 40s in the city. Very light breezes. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Another mostly sunny day that earns Nice Day status with highs in the mid- to upper 60s, but some spots may touch 70. Light winds blow from the south at 6 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: A few clouds around, with lows ranging through the 40s to near 50. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday may pick up a few clouds, but skies should still be partly to mostly sunny as temperatures rise into the low to mid-70s for highs. Thursday night should run partly to mostly cloudy, with lows in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: High

Friday finds more cloudiness, with partly to mostly cloudy skies along with scattered light showers, but still very warm conditions as highs top out around 70 or into the low 70s. Friday night should be partly to mostly cloudy, too, with another shower chance as lows dip into the 40s. Confidence: Medium