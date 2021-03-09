Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: We will continue to see some milky high cloudiness overhead into evening. Otherwise, it will be clear through the night. Lows will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s in most spots. Winds will be light and variable, with gusts to around 10 mph.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Very few clouds and lots of sunshine will set up another delightful March day. Highs will be near 70 and into the low 70s. Winds will turn to come from the south around five to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is moderate at 44.73 grains per cubic meter of air. This is the highest value reported so far, with the next few days likely to kick it up further.
70s! Today was Washington’s first time at or above 70 this year. Somehow that’s about a month behind the Feb. 9 average over the last 30 years. It’s the latest in the year since 2015, when we reached 73 on March 17. Last year, the first came in January, on the 11th, when it hit 72.
