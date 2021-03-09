Then a much bigger snowstorm — potentially a blockbuster — could aim for Denver and the Front Range from Friday into the weekend. Timing and amounts are uncertain, but the threat exists for significant snowfall that might be measured in feet rather than inches.

Both storms are tied to a supercharged jet stream that’s bringing an active weather pattern across the Lower 48. The jet stream, a river of swiftly moving air in the upper atmosphere, separates air masses, and can help push cold air and storminess when it arcs southward. In addition, strong high-altitude winds can help intensify any fledgling systems.

The first storm

The first storm was in the process of taking shape across the Four Corners region early Tuesday. Moisture streaming north ahead of a dip in the jet stream is being swept atop a wedge of cold air. Snow will break out across the high terrain of northeastern Utah, western Colorado and most of Wyoming by mid- to late Tuesday evening.

Winter storm warnings were in effect in east-central Wyoming and include parts of the Black Hills in South Dakota. That’s where the heaviest accumulations, probably in the range of 4 to 8 inches, were expected by Wednesday afternoon. The warnings include the communities of Casper and Douglas, Wyo.

Winter weather advisories blanket much of the remainder of central and eastern Wyoming, as well as northwestern Nebraska and a swath of South Dakota. Modest accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected there.

The same storm could drop 4 to 6 inches overnight Wednesday in northeastern Minnesota, including Duluth, and northern Wisconsin. Precipitation may begin as rain before switching to snow. The Upper Peninsula of Michigan will probably see predominantly rain, with some freezing rain and icing mixed in.

The second system is the greater threat

The ingredients for the second system were visible on the Tuesday weather map, as well. A significant trough, or dip in the jet stream, was visible off the Pacific Coast on water vapor satellite imagery. Bottled up within it is a surge of cold air and upper-level low pressure, with the unsettled weather enhanced by counterclockwise spin, or vorticity, on the north side of the jet stream.

That trough is forecast to dig southeastward, sweeping overhead of Southern California before lifting across Arizona and New Mexico. Ahead of it, a ferocious jet stream will slice northward, shuttling moisture in from the south-southwest and directing it against the Rockies from the east.

There, it will meet cold air and be forced upward by the mountains, quickly converting into moderate to heavy snow that could persist for an extended period.

“There is a chance for prolonged significant snowfall,” wrote the National Weather Service in Boulder, Colo., “but there remains a high degree of uncertainty regarding the intensity, duration, and timing of impacts at this time.”

One of the wild cards at this point is not knowing how intense the developing low-pressure system will be at about 10,000 feet. That has a bearing on the amount of upslope flow, or how much moisture is forced up the mountains and transformed into heavy snow.

“The [European model] doesn’t have a well-defined [mid-level] low until the system intensifies east of the mountains, so the upslope flow isn’t nearly as strong Saturday and Saturday night,” the Weather Service wrote. The GFS model, however, is more bullish.

Also unclear was how quickly the system will progress eastward. Sometimes these sorts of storms tend to stall over the Rockies, leading to higher-end totals for such places as Denver and Boulder. Some models are showing as much as 5 inches of liquid-equivalent precipitation totals, meaning there’s a chance that totals could, in the most extreme scenario, top two feet.

Denver was enjoying a spring day Tuesday with highs in the mid-60s, but March is actually the city’s snowiest month.

While wintertime in Denver is plenty cold for snow, moisture is more prevalent during the fringe seasons — namely, late fall and early spring. That makes this week the perfect time of year to brew up a big snowstorm, and Denver may do just that later this week.