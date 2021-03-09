When it could get chilly again

We have a chance to hit 70 degrees or higher daily through Friday, marking our warmest stretch of weather since the first half of November. On Tuesday afternoon, the mercury climbed to 72 degrees in Washington, the warmest since Nov. 10 (when it was 76). But high temperatures will ease back into the 50s over the weekend as a cold front pushes south through the area on Friday night.

Next Monday is when things could turn a little interesting and, for those who are over winter weather, disheartening. While models still show a range of possibilities, highs could get stuck in the 40s. Not only that, the American model is hinting that we could see a mix of rain, sleet and snow, as high pressure to the north feeds cold air south at the same time that moisture streams in from the west.

The European model doesn’t hold the cold air in as long as the American one does and delays the onset of any precipitation until it’s too warm for anything but rain. Regardless of whichever model is right, early next week will probably bring periods of raw, chilly weather.

We’ve seen snow well into March a few times in recent years

If we were to manage some flakes early next week or even later, it wouldn’t be that unusual. In recent years, we’ve seen snow in mid- to late March on several occasions, and even substantial accumulation.

As Ian Livingston posted last week, March is the one month of the year that has seen its average snowfall increase in the past decade.

Here are some recent examples:

Although there is precedent for snow deep into March and some chillier weather is on the way, the overall weather pattern is not particularly favorable for accumulating snow, and such an event would require a good deal of luck.

The main limitation for snow is the lack of a strong signal for lasting cold. The polar vortex, which was severely disrupted in late January through February, has somewhat stabilized, keeping Arctic air bottled up in the Far North. In response, the jet stream isn’t taking the big wild dips to help establish unusually cold air over the eastern United States.

Even so, models do show a rather active weather pattern with occasional short-lived punches of chilly air supplied by high-pressure zones passing to our north over Canada. Whether we see more snow will depend on whether moisture can sync up with the cold, which proved challenging even during the heart of winter this year.

Capital Weather Gang contributor Matt Rogers, who specializes in long-range forecasting, described the overall pattern as “very bouncy,” noting that there is still “a lot of cold hanging around in northwest Canada” that could get drawn southeast at times. But he said there’s no real mechanism to sustain the cold for extended durations.

Models conflict on late month pattern

Next week, the weather promises to be volatile, with a chilly, unsettled period to start the week, a possible midweek warm-up, and then perhaps another burst of cold toward the conclusion.

Then, the big wild card is how the forecast will shape up for the final third of March. The European and Canadian long-range models favor a mild end to March, but the American CFS model shows a cold pattern.