Already, the National Weather Service forecast office in Denver is predicting that between one to three feet of snow is likely to fall across the region, with the highest amounts falling in the foothills as winds blowing from east to west allow air to be lifted up and over the mountains.

This has the effect of increasing precipitation rates in a process known as orographic lift, with computer models suggesting snow totals of greater than 50 inches potentially falling in higher elevations such as Golden, Colo.

While much of the rest of the country is moving to spring, Denver’s typical weather during the month of March is similar to a roller coaster, and it’s often the city’s snowiest month. One day temperatures will be in the 70s, and the next it’ll be snowing and in the 30s.

The storm that is expected to evolve into an unusually prolific snow producer in Colorado, Wyoming and potentially other states, is swirling ashore over California. It consists of a circulating area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere, containing a reservoir of cold air aloft that makes the atmosphere unstable.

According to virtually every reliable computer model, the storm is likely to be an outlier even among the high end of front-range snowstorms. Part of the reason will be its ability to tap into deep layers of moisture from the south and west, injecting it into a cold air mass as well as at higher elevations. Some models show an unusually strong airflow moving from east to west, slamming against the Rockies at a 90-degree angle, though this is not unanimous among all the model guidance.

Strong winds are likely to develop across the eastern Plains with this storm, potentially leading to blizzard conditions, from near Limon north to southeastern Wyoming during the Friday through Sunday time frame. Travel is likely to be impossible in these areas during that time frame, as it could be in the foothills of the Rockies as well.

In a forecast discussion Wednesday morning, the Weather Service in Denver detailed the model similarities and differences for this storm, and said the forecast still appears to be “on track” for one to three feet of snow across the region.

What Denver’s TV meteorologists are saying

Meteorologists for Denver’s media outlets are specialists in predicting snow from complex storm systems such as this one, and they are all warning viewers that an exceptional snowstorm that could be crippling for travel is likely to occur.

Mike Nelson, chief meteorologist at Denver7, published an in-depth story on why it’s difficult to forecast a storm such as this one. He’s forecasting up to two to four feet of snow in the higher elevations, with high totals of at least a foot from Denver to Boulder. He told viewers it could be one of the biggest snowstorms for the area in years.

Meteorologist Ashton Altieri of CBS4 is forecasting one to three feet of snow across the Denver region, with the highest amounts as one goes up in elevation. “Travel may eventually become impossible in many areas, conditions will become dangerous for livestock and outdoor pets, and power outages will be possible through the weekend,” he wrote on the station’s website . “Snowfall totals could easily exceed 12 inches even in Denver.” This storm could be the biggest in Denver in nine years, Altieri stated, as the city picked up 15.9 inches of snow during a February storm in 2012.

Chris Tomer, a meteorologist for Colorado’s Own Channel 2 and FOX31 warns of a major snowstorm that could knock out power in many areas of the Foothills, where four feet of snow are possible. He’s expecting a total of 12 to 16 inches of snow in Denver. “If you live in the Foothills start preparing now,” he wrote.

Heavy snow may also overspread Nebraska and South Dakota late in the weekend as the intense low pressure area moves to the northeast. However, the heaviest snowfall outside Colorado looks to fall in Wyoming.

Based on the track of the storm, Wyoming may find itself in the perfect position for a blockbuster snowstorm. Both the GFS and European weather models indicate Wyoming could be north of the mid-level low pressure system.

That means warm, moist air scooped north over the Plains will be lofted atop a wedge of cold, dense air, the moisture falling as rapidly accumulating snow. The GFS model, which places the system a bit farther south, favors southeastern Wyoming, while more of eastern Wyoming, northwest Nebraska and the Black Hills of South Dakota are in play for hefty accumulations per the European model.

The potential exists for a widespread one to two feet of snow, with 30 inches or more possible in a few locales.

Jonathan Erdman, a meteorologist at weather.com, tweeted that the all-time snowstorm record for Cheyenne could be in jeopardy. The city has never recorded more than 25.6 inches in a single storm, and some indications suggest that threshold could be met if conditions line up just right.

Severe weather component

The same upper-level energy bringing the potential blockbuster snowfall could also generate strong to severe thunderstorms on its warm side across the Plains and Mississippi River Valley. Warm, humid air drawn northward will provide ample instability, or the energy for surface air to rise, while counterclockwise spin nestled within the high-altitude disturbance will help storms rotate.

