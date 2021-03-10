Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

10/10: Mostly sunny with highs near 70 and low humidity. Perfect day to get outside as often as you possibly can.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly sunny, warm, light winds. Highs: Near 70.
  • Tonight: Mild evening, becoming partly cloudy. Lows: 40s.
  • Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, even warmer. Highs: Low to mid-70s.

Forecast in detail

Spring fever is in full swing, even if it looks to be short-lived, with plenty of sun and highs near or past 70 today and tomorrow. Friday trends slightly cooler, in the 60s to near 70, with some scattered light showers possible, followed by a partly sunny but cooler weekend with highs in the 50s. Enjoy the warmth while you can, as it may be some time until we see 70 degrees again after the current stretch.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): Morning temperatures rise into the 50s to low 60s under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs head for near 70 with light winds from the southeast. What more could we ask for? Confidence: High

Tonight: Temperatures remain comfortable this evening as they fall back through the 60s into the 50s. Skies turn partly cloudy during the evening or overnight, with lows in the mid-40s to near 50 and light winds from the south. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend ...

Tomorrow (Thursday): This should be the peak of this brief but unusually warm stretch of March weather. Skies are mostly sunny again, and with an increasing breeze from the south and southwest, afternoon highs surge into the low to mid-70s. The humidity remains low with dew points near 40. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase during the evening with a few showers possible overnight as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Temperatures remain very mild with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Temperatures may come down a bit on Friday thanks to partly to mostly cloudy skies and the potential for some scattered light showers. But it’s still mild with highs in the 60s to near 70. A light shower could linger Friday evening with cooler overnight lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium

We’re partly sunny, breezy at times and cooler this weekend as high pressure returns. The mornings are on the chilly side with temperatures starting in the 30s, followed by seasonable afternoon highs in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High