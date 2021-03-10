Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): Morning temperatures rise into the 50s to low 60s under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs head for near 70 with light winds from the southeast. What more could we ask for? Confidence: High

Tonight: Temperatures remain comfortable this evening as they fall back through the 60s into the 50s. Skies turn partly cloudy during the evening or overnight, with lows in the mid-40s to near 50 and light winds from the south. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Thursday): This should be the peak of this brief but unusually warm stretch of March weather. Skies are mostly sunny again, and with an increasing breeze from the south and southwest, afternoon highs surge into the low to mid-70s. The humidity remains low with dew points near 40. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase during the evening with a few showers possible overnight as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Temperatures remain very mild with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Temperatures may come down a bit on Friday thanks to partly to mostly cloudy skies and the potential for some scattered light showers. But it’s still mild with highs in the 60s to near 70. A light shower could linger Friday evening with cooler overnight lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium