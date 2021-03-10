Through tonight: We see some high clouds pass by this evening and into the night. They don’t do a lot, other than obscure the stars here and there. Lows are within a few degrees of 50 most spots. Winds are from the south, gusting to about 10 or 15 mph at times.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

AD

Tomorrow (Thursday): It’s another day of nearly full sunshine. A warm wind cranks up a bit more than recent days, helping send highs into the mid-70s and perhaps the upper 70s in a few spots. Winds are out of the southwest around 10 mph, with gusts increasing from 15 to 30 mph during the day.

AD

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Tree pollen was HIGH at last report, up to 208.95 grains per cubic meter. That’s a jump from yesterday’s 44. It’ll probably remain there through at least tomorrow.

Fire weather: For the first time in almost three years, a fire weather watch is up for tomorrow afternoon. The local National Weather Service office issued it “for low relatively humidity and gusty winds.” Those winds are out of the southwest around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph. Relative humidity percentages are likely to fall to the teens and 20s. The risk is greatest in open areas away from the city.

AD

Given the lack of green-up, and dry stretches of late, combustible vegetation (or fuel) is more abundant than usual. The Weather Service is discouraging any outdoor burning. It’s the typical time of year for these alerts in our region, but it’s been a while. The last fire weather watch for the area was issued in April 2018. In April 2019, we went straight to a warning.