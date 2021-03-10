The National Weather Service issues so many different kinds of alerts that it can confuse the public, its own research has found. As part of a hazards simplification effort, the Weather Service plans to phase out most “advisories” in 2024, while it will continue to issue watches and warnings.

Among the suite of watches, warnings and advisories issued by the Weather Service and other agencies, here are 10 of the more uncommon and/or obscure alerts.

Volcanic ashfall advisories

When a volcano blows and spews ash tens of thousands of feet into the air, it’s not just ominous. It’s dangerous. That’s why the Weather Service can issue volcanic ash and ashfall advisories for both aviation interests and people on the ground. Ash can pose a serious danger to aircraft, the fine particles too small to be seen on cockpit radar. When it’s ingested into engines, it can melt and accrete on turbine blades, bringing down the aircraft.

“We issue volcanic ash advisories mainly for aviation,” explained David Barber, senior forecaster at the Alaska Aviation Weather Unit and Volcanic Ash Advisory Center. “The individual forecast offices would issue ashfall advisories” for people on the ground, he said.

His office covers all of Alaska and areas north to the North Pole, as well as much of the Bering Sea.

“We also get handoffs from” Tokyo, said Barber.

There are eight volcanic ash advisory centers worldwide. The Washington office oversees forecasts across the entire Lower 48 and much of Central America. On occasion, the job can be pretty active.

“We have a volcano up here in Alaska called Pavlof,” said Barber, referencing an active volcano midway along the Aleutian Chain. “It produced a substantial volcanic ash cloud that moved north and then east toward Fairbanks, and that was a major eruption.”

Recently, he’s had to deal with ash drifting east from volcanoes on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.

Avalanche warning

Avalanche watches and warnings are transmitted by the Weather Service when conditions look ripe for unstable snowpacks to pose a danger to mountain commerce or recreation. But the Weather Service doesn’t issue them. In fact, it’s usually state agencies or national avalanche centers that do.

“The way we do it in Colorado is we issue, we’re a state government agency, and we do weather and avalanche forecasting for mountainous areas of Colorado,” said Brian Lazar, deputy director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. “We issue the watches and warnings through the National Weather Service emergency management software. We have a collaboration with the National Weather Service.”

His office is co-located with the Weather Service in Boulder; his team uses AWIPS, the same program utilized by the Weather Service, to disseminate alerts.

Some offices nationwide, such as his or the Northwest Weather and Avalanche Center in Seattle, also share workspaces with the Weather Service. Others operate on their own with different software, which the Weather Service picks up and retransmits.

Air stagnation advisories

The National Weather Service directly issues air stagnation advisories, which are hoisted when air will languish and sit over an area for an extended period of time. Without adequate venting, pollutants can build up near the surface, posing a hazard to health while also reducing visibility.

Air stagnation advisories are frequently issued when a stout inversion, or increase in air temperature with height, is present. That can trap surface air for days on end.

Usually, air stagnation advisories are passed up for air quality alerts, which are issued by various state-funded environmental monitoring organizations and shared through the Weather Service.

But the Weather Service can issue forward-looking air stagnation advisories, using data-driven forecasts to anticipate upcoming conditions.

Extreme wind warning

Most people never want to find themselves beneath an extreme wind warning. They’re reserved for the eyewalls of landfalling major hurricanes, when gusts of 115 mph or more are expected to befall a location within an hour.

The alerts, rarely used, were born out of necessity following the devastating hurricanes of 2004 and 2005. During those seasons, forecasters used souped-up tornado warnings to handle the hazard of “tornado-like” wind speeds in incoming hurricane eyewalls. At least 11 tornado warnings were issued during the landfall of Hurricane Katrina’s eyewall in 2005.

“We had a visiting/deployed meteorologist from Melbourne, Fla. that actually issued those warnings,” wrote Robert Ricks, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Slidell, La., in a 2013 email interview. “He was instrumental with the initial issuance and development of such warnings at his home office in Melbourne during Hurricanes Charley and Jeanne in 2004. It was NWS policy to issue ‘eyewall wind warnings’ that are more like hyper tornado warnings when we are dealing with Cat-3 or higher hurricanes.”

Typhoon warning

The National Hurricane Center issues tropical storm and hurricane watches and warnings for the Lower 48, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as advisories for storms in the Atlantic and eastern Pacific. The Central Pacific Hurricane Center, part of the Weather Service, handles systems threatening Hawaii. But neither agency forecasts for the U.S. territories of Guam or the Northern Mariana Islands. That’s why they do things a little bit differently.

“We’re not covered by the Central Pacific Hurricane Center,” said Nick Slaughter, a former television meteorologist who works at the Weather Service in Guam. “We’re in a unique situation. The World Meteorological Organization agency in charge of us is the [Japanese Meteorological Agency]. They’re the ones who give the official rating for the storms. We also work hand in hand with the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. … They are a Navy organization.”

When it comes to watches and warnings, though, the Guam forecast office handles it themselves. And because they are in the West Pacific, about 1,500 miles east of the Philippines, the alerts are for typhoons — not hurricanes. Digitally, they’re coded the same way, though.

American Samoa also has its own National Weather Service in the capital of Pago Pago; the island territory is located in the South Pacific near the international date line, so its storms are still called hurricanes.

“For us in the South Pacific, since we are a U.S. territory, we follow the same [phrasing] as the National Hurricane Center,” explained Elinor Lutu-McMoore, a meteorologist at the Pago Pago office. “Our office is responsible for issuing watches and warnings, but we don’t go about it alone. We do work collaboratively with the Joint Typhoon Warning Center and the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.”

Low water advisory

The low water advisory is comparatively less dire but still useful. It informs mariners when uncharacteristically low water levels run the risk of them beaching their crafts. The water levels can be spurred by offshore winds, a tidal shift, effects of a storm anti-surge, etc.

“Below normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating conditions,” wrote the Weather Service in Newport, N.C., on Friday in a bulletin to mariners. Westerly winds were pushing waters in the Pamlico and Pungo Rivers, as well as the Neuse and Bay Rivers, offshore.

Lakeshore flood advisory or warning

Opposite to the low water advisory is the lakeshore flood advisory or warning. The warnings are issued on the Great Lakes when flooding is expected, often the product of winds blowing down the length of one of the lakes. Lake Erie is especially susceptible to lakeshore flooding, particularly along the eastern end near Buffalo. That’s where occasional seiches can develop.

A seiche is a shift or oscillation of water levels on a closed lake, usually spurred by wind or air pressure differences. Water levels can differ by as much as six or seven feet from one end of Lake Erie to another during strong seiche events, flooding one end of the lake while waters recede on the other end.

On Nov. 1, 2019, high winds behind a cold front whipped a seiche several feet high into Buffalo, causing lakeshore flooding and prompting the Weather Service to issue warnings.

Blowing dust advisory

You’ve probably heard of a dust storm warning, but what about a blowing dust advisory? It’s a step below the dust storm warning. Blowing dust advisories are issued for longer-duration events when visibilities below a mile, but above a quarter mile, are expected. Dust storm warnings are issued for more severe events when visibilities below a quarter mile are anticipated, similar to during blizzards.

Radiological hazard warning

While neither a natural hazard nor issued by the Weather Service, the radiological hazard warning is transmitted by the Weather Service. Moreover, the Weather Service’s forecasts of wind conditions, which affect how such substances are dispersed through the air, may be instrumental in determining when and where to issue it.

It’s exactly what it sounds like — “a warning of the loss, discovery, or release of a radiological hazard,” writes the Weather Service. The agency goes on to list examples of what could trigger its issuance, including “the theft of a radioactive isotope … the discovery of radioactive materials, a transportation accident which may involve nuclear weapons,” etc.

To our knowledge, the alert has never been implemented, but one was mistakenly sent out over Georgia airwaves in 2019.

Heavy freezing spray warning