Today (Thursday): Clouds are possible across the area at sunrise but should disperse fairly quickly in the morning. This allows temperatures to climb to the mid- to upper 70s, threatening records of 78 at Reagan National Airport, 77 at Washington Dulles International Airport, and 75 at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport. Winds are the only drawback, gusting to about 30 mph from the southwest. With the turbulent winds and very low humidity, fire danger is elevated. Confidence: High

Tonight: Breezes out of the southwest are still fairly brisk, but the evening warmth still allows for a pleasant stroll. Clouds increase after midnight with a sprinkle possible near dawn. Lows are mainly in the mid-50s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds should dominate through the day and midday showers are a good possibility, but amounts should be quite light. Despite the lack of sun, highs still manage to reach the mid- to upper 60s. Southwest breezes are generally light. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds break up gradually and northwest breezes bring in notably cooler air. Lows drop to the mid- to upper 30s (low 40s downtown). Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Saturday and Sunday are back to more reasonable, seasonable conditions with highs in the low to mid-50s under mostly sunny skies. Lows fall to the low to mid-30s with clear, calm conditions. The moonless night sky allows unfettered stargazing. Confidence: Medium-High

Another cold surge in the early hours Monday finally brings an end to the mild weather, with highs only in the low to mid-40s. Clouds and the chance of rain and/or snow late in the day or at night are a rude reminder that early spring is fickle. Confidence: Low-Medium

