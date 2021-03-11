Through 3 p.m., temperatures at all three D.C.-area airports had seen temperatures reach the upper 70s, topping previous records at Dulles and in Baltimore:

Reagan National had hit at least 78 degrees, tying the March 11 record from 1967

Dulles Airport had hit at least 78 degrees breaking the March 11 record of 77 from 1990.

BWI Marshall Airport had hit at least 78 degrees breaking the March 11 record of 75 from 1967.

Thursday marked the third straight day of 70-degree weather in the region and a fourth is possible on Friday.

The surging temperatures caused tree pollen levels to spike. “With the above average temperatures near 70 degrees and sunshine the last several days, our early flowering tree species have released an abundance,” wrote Susan Kosisky, chief of the U.S. Army Centralized Allergen Extract Lab in Silver Spring, Md., in an email.

The tree pollen count climb to 1,470.29 grains per cubic meter of air Thursday, which is in the high range.

The rise in pollen levels came after a sluggish start when counts were surprised by an anomalous chill. “This season, owing to cooler temperatures, snow and ice, the tree pollen daily average for the 3rd weekly period in February was only 3.2 grains/cubic meter,” Kosisky said.

The cherry blossom bloom process was also slowed by the February temperatures, the coldest in six years. Not since 2015 has it taken this long for the blossoms’ green buds to emerge; that year it took until March 18 and peak bloom was pushed back to April 10.

This year, Capital Weather Gang is predicting the cherry blossoms to peak around April 1 while the National Park Service is forecasting the peak a couple days later.

The recent weather, more like early May, has not only been warm but also unusually dry. No rain has fallen in 10 days, since March 1.

In an unusual twist, the soaring temperatures combined with dry vegetation, gusty winds and low humidity triggered a rare “red flag warning” for fire risk throughout the region Thursday afternoon.

“A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly,” the National Weather Service wrote. “Be careful of heat and sparks while operating any equipment, and avoid smoking in wildland areas."

“Residents are reminded that open air burning is prohibited before 4 PM in Maryland and Virginia, and before 5 PM in West Virginia," the Weather Service added.

The fire threat is forecast to abate Friday due to higher humidity and the chance of widely scattered rain showers.

Cooler weather arrives this weekend with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s, which is close to average.