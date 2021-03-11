Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Clouds increase as a cold front approaches, and a sprinkle or quick shower is possible in the hours before sunrise. Temperatures dip into the low and mid-50s for lows. Winds are out of the west and southwest around 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow (Friday): It’s drier, but we will see a good deal of clouds and an occasional shower risk. That activity may be both early and light, and may provide some pollen relief. Highs are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds are from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts to around 25 mph.
Pollen update: Pollen has been crushing. See more from Jason Samenow.
Severe weather season: If you still need signals that spring is around the corner, check out the photos below. Severe weather in the Upper Midwest caused a few spectacular looking supercells to form Wednesday. Fortunately, the tornado threat did not come to pass in the region. It’s beginning to be that time of year.
