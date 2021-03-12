Winds are also going to howl, bringing the potential for blizzard conditions across parts of the region. Gusts of 35 to 50 mph or higher will cause blowing and drifting snow, as well as compromised visibility and whiteout conditions.

Power outages and roof collapses are also possible in some areas because of the heavy, wet nature of the predicted snowfall.

Winter storm warnings are in effect in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins where the National Weather Service predicts 12 to 24 inches of snow. In Cheyenne, Wyo., also under a winter storm warning, 22 to 34 inches of snow is forecast.

The snow is expected to “result in difficult if not impossible travel from Saturday afternoon through Sunday and Sunday night,” the Weather Service office in Boulder wrote Friday morning.

This storm is just starting to organize as the jet stream, along which the storm will develop and track, buckles across the southwest United States.

The storm will gain much of its might in the lee of the Rockies, drawing moisture from the southeast. When that moisture is slung back into the high terrain of Colorado and Wyoming, precipitation rates will intensify through a process known as orographic lifting.

In much of the affected region, a mix of precipitation will first develop late Friday night into early Saturday before transitioning to a pasty snow. Once the snow starts, it could continue through most or all of Sunday in the hardest-hit spots. Some of the snow could be accompanied by thunder.

“This system still has the potential to land on the list of top 10 biggest snowfall events on record for Denver, but that potential is down a bit from recent days,” wrote Brendan Heberton of Denver’s 5280 weather blog in an email Friday morning.

While computer model projections have been waffling a little bit lately, the Weather Service continues to predict significant to extreme snowfall amounts.

While one to two feet of snow is forecast for Denver, two to four feet could fall in the foothills to its west.

Exactly how much snow falls where is still coming into focus. It “will be heavily dependent on the exact [storm] track,” the Weather Service office in Boulder wrote Friday morning in a technical discussion.

While noting model projections for amounts had come down slightly, the Boulder office urged storm readiness. “This is still impactful — Please prepare accordingly,” it tweeted.

Weather5280′s Heberton agreed the storm could track far enough north to push the heaviest snow totals north of Denver. However, he also wrote some southward adjustment in track is possible, which would place Denver closer to the jackpot zone for snow.

Based on the latest computer simulations, snow amounts are forecast to drop off relatively quickly to the south and east of Denver, close to where the storm center is expected to track. In this zone, the storm is likely to draw in some drier air.

To the north, the Weather Service office in Cheyenne warned of “extreme impacts” in southeast Wyoming and parts of Nebraska in its Friday morning discussion.

“This storm may be historic for most areas across southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle with the most impactful period of heavy snow and windy conditions expected Saturday afternoon through Sunday night, with a Blizzard Warning likely needed for a large swath of the High Plains over the course of this period,” it wrote.

Winds could gust to around 50 mph in spots, creating huge drifts, the office added.

Taking into account all of the latest model simulations, the snowfall forecast tends increase from south to north across Colorado and Wyoming:

Colorado Springs, Colo. — A light wintry mix Friday night turns more toward snow Saturday. Temperatures may not be cold enough for much accumulation Saturday. Heavier snow possible Saturday night into Sunday. Snow amounts will increase rapidly in the high terrain north and west of the city.

Denver — A light wintry mix may develop Friday night, then snow most of Saturday through Sunday. The heaviest snow probably comes late Saturday into the first half of Sunday, with the heaviest totals in the foothills west of the city.

Cheyenne, Wyo. — Precipitation may begin as a wintry mix before transitioning to heavy snow at times Saturday, and lasting through Sunday. Blowing snow and blizzard conditions become increasingly likely with time.

Scottsbluff, Neb. — Mixed precipitation and rain dominate through Saturday. Rain turns to snow Saturday night into Sunday, with several inches possible in addition to strong winds.

To the south and east of the storm, severe thunderstorms and flooding are anticipated in parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday and through the weekend.

The snowstorm threat winds down as the storm tracks east across the southern Plains into Monday.

While the snow will be highly disruptive this weekend, the precipitation is desperately needed in the region because of drought. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 99 percent of Colorado and 87 percent of Wyoming is experiencing at least moderate drought conditions, and current snowpack is mostly below normal. The snow will help replenish the region’s water supply and could somewhat lower warm season fire risk by moistening vegetation.