Today (Friday): Clouds and shower chances may be highest during the morning into midday hours. Nothing too heavy or long-lasting is expected, but a little pollen relief is possible. High temperatures should still make it into the upper 60s to lower 70s before winds get gustier from the cooler northwest direction by the afternoon. A couple gusts around 25 mph are possible. Smoke that you may have smelled from Southeastern fires should also slowly exit during the midday hours. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Northwest winds may keep building to gust near 30 mph by late-evening hours. Cloud levels oscillate but generally cover the stars more often than not. The northwest winds hold true to their trademark of bringing in colder air — Canada is to our northwest, after all — as low temperatures drop to the mid-30s to around 40 degrees downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunny and calming, northerly breezes under 10 mph. It should feel about average for this time of year, with high temperatures in the 52-58 range. Don’t forget that sunscreen. Cooler air doesn’t lower our UV levels, as our March sun keeps getting stronger. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Low temperatures fall into the 30s, with mainly clear skies and much calmer conditions. The coldest spots may hover around 30 degrees, and around the 40-degree mark downtown. A great stargazing night with a moonless sky. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: A fairly calm and sunny morning may be exchanged for a breezier and slightly cloudier afternoon. We’ll watch details on how the day might progress as we get closer. High temperatures oscillate a little higher for a moment in this general downward trend in temperatures, making it into the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: Temperatures should cool effectively with northerly breezes bringing in a reinforcing shot of chilly air. We may range in the upper 20s to mid-30s for lows. Skies are fairly cloudy, but we should remain dry. Confidence: Medium

Rain shower chances late in the day Monday could turn more wintry by early Tuesday. Low temperatures Monday night could be in the 30s for much of the region. Grassy areas in the higher elevations west of Interstate 95 are most favored for a light snow or sleet dusting — if any rain can change over. This won’t be a high-impact event or long lasting. High temperatures both days are in the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

