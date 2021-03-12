(The ski blog “Liftopia” says corn snow is “soft and forgiving, but not too wet and slushy.”)

Spring skiing is in full swing and this season is the best in years. The temperatures this weekend will be mild and there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine depending on where you are headed.

“Having 32 out 33 slopes and trails on March 12 is outstanding! Our snow base depth is also as if it were mid-winter,” wrote Alex Moser, director of marketing and communications at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in southwest Pennsylvania. “The snow is going to be around for a while. We are skiing next week and then the weekends through April 3.”

The snowpack at Bryce in northwest Virginia still exceeds 40 inches in some area and the resort plans to keep the slopes open until at least March 20. To date, it has only had to close one run due to warming temperatures and a lack of snow. But according to Andrew Devier-Scott, the marketing director at Bryce, its snow-making season is over.

“We won’t be making anymore snow at this point,” he said. “This time of year, we work with what we have for as long as we can and, once it’s gone, it’s time to open for mountain biking.”

Make sure you check resort websites before heading out; all are switching to spring operating dates and hours, which could mean they close on weekdays to preserve snow for weekenders.

SlopeCast, our 1 to 10 rating of local ski conditions, ticks down one notch from last week for both of our Mid-Atlantic sub-regions as trails narrow and some have closed for the season. High-country ski areas in West Virginia, western Maryland and southwest Pennsylvania, rate a 7 out of 10; while it’s a 6 out of 10 in the front-range, which encompasses western Virginia and south central Pennsylvania.

Slope conditions

Weekend forecast

Pleasant spring skiing conditions this weekend; not too warm or too cold. With intervals of sunshine, bring along sun-glasses or goggles to protect your eyes. The snow will get soft and a bit slushy in the afternoon but harden up at night.

High-country

Saturday: Partly sunny. Morning lows 25 to 30. Highs near 45.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Morning lows 25 to 30. Highs near 45.

Front-range

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Morning lows near 30. Highs near 50.