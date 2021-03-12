View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunshine dominates the day. High temperatures are cooler than they’ve been, or more like the mid-50s. Winds are from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Coming off lows in the mid-30s to near 40, it’s another very pleasant day. Sunshine should win out, although we will see clouds increase during the second half of the day. Near 60 to low 60s should do it for highs.
See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Tree pollen was VERY HIGH at last count. The 2,758 grains per cubic meter is the highest on record in March, back to at least 1998. We should see it come down with the cooler weather ahead.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.