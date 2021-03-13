Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): Temperatures today are nearly 25 degrees cooler than Thursday, and 15 cooler than yesterday. Funny enough, highs in the mid-50s are pretty close to normal. Otherwise, lots of sun and minimal wind should lead to a fairly pleasant one. Winds are from the northwest around five to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear skies continue. It’s a good time to gaze skyward given that we’re coming off a new moon. Mid-30s to near 40 should do it for lows. Winds are from the northwest around five to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Photo via George Jiang on Flickr.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Partial sunshine is the name of the game. Temperatures are up a bit, into the low 60s or so. It’s also on the windy side, with sustained levels from the northwest around 20 mph and gusts approaching 40 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Skies trend clearer at night as a fresh round of cooler and drier air takes hold. Lows end up making the upper 20s and lower 30s. Winds probably remain gusty from the north. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

By Monday we’re getting some payback for the early taste of springtime warmth. Flip side, the pollen count will probably drop. Clouds thicken and lower with time as a weak storm prepares to pass by. Highs are in the mid-40s to around 50. Some light precipitation may work into the area Monday night, and some of that could fall as a snow mix. Confidence: Medium-High

A few snowflakes could fly into early Tuesday, as lows reach the mid-30s. Anything that lingers deeper into the morning turns back to all rain. Cooler weather persists through the day, with some clearing possible late. High temperatures seem likely to struggle to make 50. Confidence: Medium

