Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: A pretty tranquil evening and overnight period overall. Skies remain mostly clear, with just a light west wind. Temperatures will settle in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees downtown, with a continuation of a very dry air mass and dew points in the teens.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Lots of sunshine and increasing winds. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than today, with highs in the low 60s. Winds will become rather gusty from the northwest (30-40 mph) by early afternoon. The wind combined with low dew points is the reason for the fire weather watch. Winds relax tomorrow night, and temperatures will drop into the upper 20s.
See Ian Livingston’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.