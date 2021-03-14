Through Sunday morning, the snowstorm was raging, with winter storm warnings active in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins in Colorado, and blizzard warnings in Cheyenne and Laramie in Wyoming. Snowfall totals of 12 to 20 inches are expected in northern Colorado through Sunday night, with 20 to 30 inches in southeastern Wyoming. Heavier amounts, topping three feet, are possible in some of the highest terrain.

The National Weather Service expects this storm to be the heaviest on record in Cheyenne and other locations in Wyoming.

AD

AD

The most serious conditions early Sunday focused in southeastern Wyoming, where the Weather Service called for very “difficult to impossible travel conditions” with “deep, snow-packed roadways and whiteout conditions.”

About 15 to 18 inches of snow had fallen around Cheyenne through early Sunday, including 10 inches in just four hours before sunrise, according to the Weather Service. Weather radar even indicated a lightning strike southwest of Cheyenne, where thundersnow occurred. The Weather Service office in Cheyenne described the deteriorating conditions as “an incredibly dangerous and impactful” event in its morning forecast discussion.

In Colorado, both Denver International Airport and Fort Collins had received around 11 inches.

AD

Boulder had picked up 9.8 inches, according to cooperative weather observer Matt Kelsch. “There has been a surprising lack of heavy snow so far in Boulder,” Kelsch wrote in an email. “There have been a few 15-30 minutes periods of heavy snow, but it has been mainly light snow with very small, heavily-rimed flakes.”

AD

A special bulletin from the Weather Service early Sunday highlighted the potential for snowfall rates of at least one to two inches per hour, and up to three to four inches in the foothills and mountains, for northern Colorado, southeastern Wyoming and western Nebraska.

In some areas, the water content of the snow was bringing down trees and power lines.

AD

“We just received a report from a caller in Wellington [about 10 miles north of Fort Collins] who said 10′ diameter trees were snapped in his neighborhood and power lines are laying on the ground,” the Weather Service in Boulder tweeted.

PowerOutage.US reported about 9,000 customers without electricity in northern Colorado, focused in the region around Fort Collins and Loveland. The heavy snow also posed a serious avalanche danger for Colorado’s Front Range, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

AD

Travel has proved challenging across Colorado and Wyoming throughout the storm. At Denver International Airport, about 1,300 flights were canceled for Sunday.

AD

On Saturday evening, as the sun set, officials began shutting stretches of major interstates. The main arteries, Interstates 70 and 25, running east-west and north-south through Colorado, had been closed in various stretches because of low visibility and slippery conditions, snarling travel. Interstate 70 — a major corridor for skiers to get from Denver through the Rocky Mountains — can be notorious for treacherous travel in snow. Colorado’s Department of Transportation had reopened I-70 overnight.

In Wyoming, portions of I-25 and the major east-west corridor I-80 also shut down Saturday evening.

As of Sunday morning, I-70 through the Plains and I-25 through northern Colorado to Wyoming were still closed to travelers, along with various portions of interstates and secondary roads across the two states. Interstate closures are expected to continue periodically through Sunday as snow persists, especially in the mountains. (Travelers can check out conditions in Colorado at COtrip.org)

Dangerous blizzard conditions in southeastern Wyoming and western Nebraska

In southeastern Wyoming and western Nebraska, winds were howling as the storm cranked up Sunday. On satellite imagery, the storm resembles a comma, with clouds rotating counterclockwise across nearly the entire central United States. Moisture is being drawn into the system from as far away as the Gulf of Mexico.

AD

AD

Cheyenne recorded four straight hours of gusts topping 40 mph amid the heavy snow early Sunday, meeting the criteria for a blizzard. Scottsbluff, Neb., where rain had changed to a wind-whipped wet snow, also reported frequent gusts topping 35 mph Saturday night into Sunday morning.

“This storm should be historic for most areas across southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle with the most impactful period of heavy snow and windy conditions expected through Sunday evening,” the Weather Service in Cheyenne wrote early Sunday, warning of “extended periods of low visibilities, and sporadic power outages.”

If Cheyenne’s snowfall exceeds 25.6 inches over three days, it would beat the record from a single storm set in 1979. Considering 15 to 18 inches of snow had fallen through early Sunday and another one to two feet possible, that record seemed easily attainable.

The Cheyenne office noted that conditions had aligned “perfectly” for heavy snow in its vicinity, because of moisture feeds from the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico drawn into the area and then forced up the mountain slopes, where the air cooled and dumped copious amounts of snow.

AD

AD

Conditions are forecast to gradually improve in Wyoming and western Nebraska by around 6 p.m. local time.

Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Texas Panhandle

As the storm intensified Saturday, warm air was drawn from the Gulf of Mexico and clashed with the cold, dry air pouring in from the west, causing severe thunderstorms to erupt in the Texas Panhandle. The Weather Service received nearly 50 reports of severe weather, including 11 tornadoes.

Around 3:30 p.m. Central time, two tornadoes spun up simultaneously about 15 to 20 miles south of Amarillo and were captured in a video widely circulated on social media:

Hail larger than ping pong balls also was reported in the Texas Panhandle.

The tornadoes appeared to avoid population centers.

“Power lines and a cell tower are down,” Amarillo Area Emergency Management Director Chad Orton told USA Today. “One house was damaged, but the family was in the basement … there have been no injuries or fatalities.”