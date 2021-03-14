Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): It’s a give and take sort of day. We’ll take the mostly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the 40s and low 50s during the morning hours, with afternoon highs near 60 to the low 60s. But we’ll have to give in and tolerate a whipping wind gusting from the northwest around 30-40 mph late morning through late afternoon. You win some, you lose some. Sunset time across the DMV is right around 7:15 p.m., on this first day of daylight saving time. Confidence: High

Tonight: The winds continue rather breezy and they bring with them much colder air during the evening and overnight. Evening readings drop back into the 40s under partly cloudy skies, and we’ll see overnight lows dip to the mid-20s to near 30. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): Temperatures cool off to start the work week with high pressure in control and a light wind around 5-10 mph from the north. Highs only reach the mid-40s to near 50 despite mostly sunny skies through most of the day, before clouds increase late afternoon as a system starts to approach from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Some light rain showers are possible by late evening or overnight, perhaps with a touch of wintry mix. Accumulation seems unlikely, other than maybe a little on grass well north and west of D.C. Skies are cloudy as we bottom out in the low-to-mid 30s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

The system scoots on by Tuesday with some spotty rain, sleet, or snow possible. Again, accumulation of snow or sleet seems unlikely. Mostly cloudy skies may start to break up a bit toward evening, with afternoon highs only reaching the mid-to-upper 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies persist Tuesday night with lows near 40. Confidence: Medium

More seasonable temperatures make a comeback Wednesday. We’ll call it partly to mostly cloudy as partial sun may peek through at times. What brightening we do see should be enough to burn away some of the chill, getting highs back up into the mid-50s to near 60. Our next storm system isn’t far behind, with a chance of rain toward evening. Confidence: Medium

