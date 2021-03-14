Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Temperatures will drop into and through the 40s after dark and continue to fall overnight. Winds will remain gusty from the northwest at 20 to 25 mph, and temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. The winds combined with the temperatures will create wind chill values in the low 20s.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Monday): It’s a chilly start, and despite mostly sunny skies, temperatures will not be nearly as warm as Sunday’s. Highs will top out in the upper 40s, but at least winds will be much less gusty, with a 5 to 10 mph breeze from the northwest. Light rain, possibly mixed with sleet and a few snowflakes, develops in the evening, with lows in the mid-30s.
See Brian Jackson’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Brush fires in the Northeast: Thankfully, we’ve had no reports of brush fires in our region this afternoon. But areas to our north have not been so lucky. Small brush fires in Connecticut were even accompanied by snow flurries. Go figure.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.