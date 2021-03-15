Denver International Airport (DIA), the city’s official weather observing site, recorded 27.1 inches of wind-driven snow on Saturday and Sunday. This ranks as the second-largest two-day total on record for Denver, behind only the mammoth 37.4 inches recorded on December 4-5, 1913. It’s also the largest three-day total since 1946.

Interstates and major highways were closed across the region over the weekend, and many schools and businesses will remain shuttered on Monday. More than 2,300 flights were canceled on Saturday and Sunday at DIA, where all runways were closed throughout Sunday afternoon and evening.

Peña Boulevard, the main highway from the city to DIA, was reported to be “impassable” with multiple disabled vehicles.

On Monday, DIA’s runways remain closed with all morning flights canceled.

Blizzard warnings were in place starting Friday night from southeast Wyoming to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Cheyenne recorded 11 straight hours of gusts topping 40 mph amid the heavy snow through Sunday afternoon, meeting the criteria for a blizzard.

A winter storm warning was upgraded to a blizzard warning Sunday afternoon across the Colorado Front Range, including Denver. Winds were gusting to 46 mph in heavy snow at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, just northwest of Denver.

Heavy spring snows are not unusual in the Central High Plains and the Front Range of the Rockies, including the eastern foothills as well as the adjacent urban corridor that runs along Interstate 25 from Pueblo, Colo., to Cheyenne. The region’s high elevation means that it is often still cold enough to snow when energetic spring weather systems pass through.

What made this event distinctive was the especially heavy snow totals along the northern half of the urban corridor, the result of a sprawling upper-level low pressure system that was unusually slow-moving. Enormous amounts of moisture were squeezed out as easterly winds rotated around the northern side of this storm system and were forced upslope (pushed against the foothills).

The northern Front Range foothills of Colorado hit the snow jackpot, with totals as of late Sunday that included 40 inches near Red Feather Lakes and 36 inches near Nederland. Though impressive on their own, these totals paled next to the mind-boggling amounts of 60- to 80-plus inches recorded in some of the same areas during a similar spring storm in March 2003.

The weekend storm was a late bloomer for the Colorado Front Range. Forecasters and models had initially targeted the period from Friday night to Sunday morning, and strong dynamics had kicked off heavy snow in Wyoming by Saturday. However, a slug of drier air at upper levels mixed into the circulation across eastern Colorado, helping lead to a sporadic start with pockets of wet, showery snow and leaving some observers skeptical about the storm’s potential.

Upper-level winds didn’t push upslope through a deep layer until Sunday, when the storm’s back end proved to be a steady, prodigious snowmaker.

The plus side of an intense snowstorm: drought relief

The arrival of moisture from the heavy snow was excellent news for a region afflicted by drought that’s been steadily intensifying across the western half of the U.S.

The storm will provide relatively little drought relief for western Colorado, including the Colorado River headwaters, but the widespread moisture east of the Divide could make a real difference, including to the winter wheat crop now in the soil.

The blizzard’s impact was muted by its timing. Nearly all of it fell over the weekend — not to mention during a pandemic, when most people were already sticking close to home. Moreover, the dense, heavy snow arrived before the region’s spring leaf-out, and that reduced the impact on tree limbs and the knock-on effect on power lines.

Still, the wet, clingy nature of the initial snowfall led to power outages that affected more than 40,000 customers in Colorado on Sunday, according to PowerOutage.us “This type of snow is able to easily stick to objects like power lines and branches,” noted the NWS Boulder office in a tweet.

The avalanche risk was rated “high” across the Front Range by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, with an avalanche warning in effect until Monday morning.

The weekend storm was well foreseen by long-range models, which portrayed a vast snowmaker traversing the region a week in advance. The blizzard was also amply hyped in social media, largely because of eye-popping snow projections from the American (GFS) long-range forecast model.

Overall, snowfall totals came in fairly close to consistent forecasts from the European (ECMWF) model. However, they was far less than the record-burying snow amounts projected across the Colorado Front Range over multiple GFS runs. The current structure of the U.S. model, known as the GFS-FV3, went into operational use in 2019 after adjustments to address a known tendency toward excessive snowfall.

The latest operational version of the GFS-FV3, known as GFSv15, is scheduled to be replaced this month by the updated GFSv16. Forecasts from the GFSv16, which is already being run in experimental mode, were generally less extreme and more in line with the totals actually notched in this storm.

Early-season tornadoes pepper the western Plains

As it dumped snow in and near the Rockies, the massive upper-level storm also fueled instability and wind shear that led to a brief, concentrated outbreak of rotating supercell thunderstorms in the Texas Panhandle and adjacent South Plains on Saturday. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center (SPC) logged a preliminary total of 17 tornadoes. Several of the twisters were large and highly visible, and twin tornadoes from a single storm were photographed and videotaped south of Canyon, Tex., about 20 miles south of Amarillo.

The larger of the two tornadoes struck the entrance to Palo Duro Canyon State Park, causing major damage to a cluster of recreational vehicles, according to the Amarillo Globe-News. Five hikers initially reported missing had all been located by later that evening, and no injuries were reported. “Although there is substantial property damage in the area, we are incredibly blessed that no one was injured or killed in this storm,” said Randall County Sheriff Christopher Forbis.

It was uncommonly early in the season for such a dramatic tornado outbreak so far west, where low-level moisture for thunderstorms is typically scant until at least April. In the entire Weather Service storm database going back to 1950, only a handful of weak tornadoes have been recorded before the midpoint of March across the Texas Panhandle.

As of early Monday, the Texas tornadoes had not yet been assigned ratings on the Enhanced Fujita Scale (EF). Tornadoes in sparsely populated West Texas can have lower EF ratings than one might expect should they fail to cause noteworthy damage, from which EF ratings are determined.

Two landspout-type tornadoes were reported on Sunday near the intersection of Kansas, Nebraska, and Colorado.