Today (Monday): You’ll want your winter coat this morning as the combination of gusty winds and low temperatures produces wind chills in the 20s. Winds ease slightly this afternoon, when sunshine pushes highs from 45 to 50. Some high, thin clouds probably increase late. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds increase and some spotty light rain may develop late at night into early Tuesday. The rain could mix with a bit of sleet or wet snow, but above freezing temperatures mean no accumulation of frozen precipitation on the roads. Lows range from the mid-to-upper 30s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Not a nice day. Skies are overcast, and some patchy light rain is possible at times. The chance of getting wet is slightly higher in the morning than in the afternoon. High only range from 40 to 45, 10 degrees below normal. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Cloudy in the evening before gradual and partial clearing overnight. Lows range from 35 to 40. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday may be the week’s nicest day, with partly sunny skies and highs near 60. Clouds increase at night with a slight chance of rain toward morning and lows 40 to 45. Confidence: Medium-High

A slow-moving weather system cycles through the region Thursday and Friday with periods of rain. Highs on Thursday are in the 50s, with lows Thursday night near 40. There’s an outside chance that Thursday may end up warmer, depending on whether a warm front can move to our north. By Friday, chillier air settles back in as a cold front pushes through. Rain may continue with temperatures holding in the 40s. There’s even an outside chance snow mixes with the rain in our colder areas. Finally, by Friday night, most precipitation should exit with lows in the 30s. Confidence: Medium

While colder than average, the weekend looks good. Highs on Saturday should range from 45 to 50, moderating to 50-55 Sunday. Lows Saturday night dip into upper 20s in our colder spots and low to mid-30s downtown. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.