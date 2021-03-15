Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds will thicken and lower into the night. Some light rain or rain mixed with a few sleet pellets or snowflakes may be possible after midnight and toward dawn. Temperatures will probably be above freezing, so there are no real worries. Overnight lows will reach the low to mid-30s. Winds will be out of the south, around 10 mph.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Any snowflakes will trend back to rain within an hour or two after sunrise. Cloudy and raw conditions will persist through the day, with at least occasional showers and perhaps an extended drizzle. Temperatures will head for the low to mid-40s. Winds will be from the south, around 10 mph, with gusts around 20 or 25 mph.
See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 269.33 grains per cubic meter. Grass pollen and mold spores are low.
Low humidity: We’ve got a double whammy for the sinuses today. High levels of pollen and very low humidity. A high-pressure system to our north has funneled quite dry air into the region. Dew points earlier this afternoon were in the single digits, but precipitation is on the way tonight.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.