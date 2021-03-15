The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has already hoisted a level 3 out of 5 “enhanced risk” of severe weather for parts of Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee on Wednesday, in an indication of the growing concern for a high-impact event.

Parts of the Southeast from the Virginia Tidewater to the Florida Panhandle could see additional dangerous thunderstorms on Thursday.

AD

It’s the start of a longer-term weather pattern that appears primed for a dramatic uptick in severe conditions, with the likelihood of an active or even unusually active tornado season.

The setup

Water vapor satellite imagery on Monday shows a mid-level weather disturbance diving southeast through northern California, a pocket of cold high-altitude air, counterclockwise spin and low pressure accompanying it. That energetic system will arc through the Four Corners region on Monday and Tuesday before sweeping east over the southern Plains. That’s when the problems with start to mount.

AD

Ahead of the system, warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico will spread over the South in the low pressure system’s expansive eastern side, known as the warm sector. That will allow instability, which is fuel for thunderstorms, to increase. Meanwhile, the approaching spin associated with the mid-level disturbance will bolster rising motion, fostering the development of thunderstorms.

AD

In addition, there will be another key ingredient that may transform what would otherwise be a general thunderstorm threat into something far more dangerous. A vigorous jet stream passing overhead will result in a change of wind speed and direction with height, encouraging storms to rotate, while also adding to the rising air motion. That will increase the tornado risk with thunderstorms that form Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday

Areas affected: On Wednesday, the greatest risk stretches from roughly Little Rock, Ark. to southern and eastern Alabama. Cities include: Memphis, Birmingham, Huntsville, Montgomery, Ala., and Jackson, Miss. This is the region outlined in the level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk. Surrounding that will be a broad area of more scattered severe weather potential that could affect places like New Orleans, Mobile, Al., and Springfield, Mo.

Hazards: Hazards will depend largely on the storm mode, or specific type of thunderstorm that develops. Squall lines will produce mostly damaging winds, but any rotating supercell thunderstorms could yield hail and tornadoes as well.

Timing: Wednesday will begin with widely scattered showers and a few downpours as moisture builds across the area. Downpours and thunderstorms will accompany the warm front as it lifts north through northern Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee shortly after lunch. A couple of these storms may be strong. By 5 or 6 p.m., scattered supercell thunderstorms, which feature persistent, rotating updrafts, may form near or east of the Mississippi River in Mississippi and western Tennessee, kicking off the potential severe weather outbreak as tornado risk escalates.

The tornado threat may be maximized near the warm front, which will be draped somewhere in the vicinity of northeast Arkansas and southwest Tennessee during the afternoon, and then into northern Mississippi and Alabama by evening.

There’s a chance that a couple of significant or strong tornadoes could occur, especially near the warm front.

There are also some indications that the day could start early with a squall line forming along the Interstate 35 corridor in Texas and Oklahoma. That would affect places like Dallas-Fort Worth and Oklahoma City with damaging winds, in particular.

Thursday

Areas affected: Uncertainty grows into Thursday, since the system may move more slowly than originally projected by computer models. Areas in Alabama, Georgia, the Florida Panhandle, the Carolinas and southern Virginia will likely be in line for scattered strong or severe storms.

Hazards: Damaging winds once again could be a threat, with a few tornadoes possible as well.

Timing: Timing is the greatest source of uncertainty at this point. If the system moves through earlier, the best forcing, or dynamics for storms, will precede the peak heating of the day — meaning the front will pass with less fanfare. But if the system is a bit more delayed, as is looking increasingly likely, more sunshine and warmer temperatures ahead of the front could favor a greater severe potential. North Carolina is a state that bears close watching for the possibility of intense thunderstorms, depending on the storm timing.

Looking ahead

In the medium range, signals continue to suggest that the recent spate of severe weather is merely the start of a prolonged active pattern and what’s likely to be a busy severe weather season.

AD

After Thursday, high pressure and drier air building over much of the Lower 48 will bring a dip in severe weather chances over the weekend.

AD

Thereafter, the next chance of widespread thunderstorm activity is slated for the middle of next week. That’s roughly when the next upper-atmosphere disturbance will swing east and move out of the Rockies.