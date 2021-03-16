AD

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): Cloudy and cold with patchy light rain arriving during the morning and lingering into the afternoon. Areas west to northwest of the city could see rain mix with sleet and snow, especially earlier in the day. Rain totals should be very light throughout the area. Temperatures move into the low to mid-40s for highs, which is cooler than average for this time of year. Light winds blow mainly from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph with a few higher gusts possible. Confidence: Medium

AD

Tonight: Patchy evening drizzle with lingering clouds overnight as lows range from about 35 to 40. Fog is possible late at night and toward morning. Winds are light and variable. Confidence: Medium

AD

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue as temperatures warm toward near average levels in the mid- to upper 50s to around 60. Light winds mainly from the north and east. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain toward morning. Light winds shift to come from the southeast as low temperatures range through the 40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday brings another storm system to the area with periods of rain as highs hit the 50s, with a chance for some low 60s in southern parts of the area. Rain could be moderate at times as it continues into Thursday night as lows range through the 40s. Confidence: Medium

AD

AD

Friday should see more patchy rain, which could mix with snowflakes later in the day before ending by around evening. Temperatures hold well below normal as they shift from the low to mid-40s down to the upper 30s to near 40 by evening. Winds pick up to enhance the uncomfortable wind chills. Clouds start clearing out later Friday night, with many areas dropping below freezing again as lows range from the mid-20s to low 30s. Confidence: Low-Medium

The weekend starts cooler to colder than average, but at least sunny, with Saturday seeing highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Saturday night is mostly clear, with the suburbs ranging from the mid- to upper 20s to low 30s, and the city in the 30s to around 40. Sunday continues the sunshine as highs rebound into the 50s to maybe 60. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.