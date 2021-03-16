Through Tonight: A few sprinkles are possible this evening as temperatures hold relatively steady. As we get into the night, some patchy fog and drizzle may develop if winds calm enough. Lows are in the near 40 to low 40s range. Winds are light and variable after dark.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Clouds are numerous, but milder winds are doing their work. We could see a few midday breaks after any remnant morning drizzle. Fleeting breaks, if so. Highs are in the upper 50s to around 60. Rain chances increase late. It should hold off until the nighttime. Winds are out of the south around five to 10 mph.

Pollen update: Tree pollen is HIGH at 93.61 grains/cubic meter. Mold spores are low.

Where’s the rain? Today is shaping up to be day 15 in a row with no measurable precipitation. That’s a record for March 2-16. Prior to this stretch, the minimum for the period was 0.03 inches in 2006. And it’s not just us. The whole northeast has been rather dry of late.

It’s unusual for the time of year, as March is typically the wettest month of the cool season in Washington, partly given the increasing moisture of early spring. With a 1981-2010 average of 3.48 inches, the current 0.29 inches for the month, all falling on the first, could threaten a top-10 driest finish.