The Weather Service forecast in Birmingham, Ala., is warning of a “significant” and “long-duration” severe weather event Wednesday with the potential for “strong long track tornadoes,” straight-line winds of 80 mph and hail the size of golf balls.

About 40 million people in the South will see an elevated risk of severe weather Wednesday.

Particularly concerning is the likelihood of a band of damaging winds and tornadoes that will continue well into the night for eastern Mississippi and Alabama, threatening some regions that are historically most vulnerable to nocturnal tornadoes.

Research has shown that nighttime tornadoes are 250 percent more likely to result in deaths.

“The area of the American South, which contains the … Tennessee River [Valley], has the highest percentages of nocturnal tornadoes, nocturnal fatalities, and number of nocturnal killer events,” Walker Ashley, a meteorology professor at Northern Illinois University, wrote in a study in 2008.

The threat of severe weather will continue into Georgia, the Carolinas and the Virginia Tidewater on Thursday, where additional tornadoes, a few significant, and a damaging wind threat will persist.

Additional strong to severe thunderstorms could usher in April after a brief lull in activity.

The setup

A potent upper-level disturbance was passing east over the southwestern United States on Tuesday, marked by a pocket of cold air, counterclockwise rotation and low pressure aloft. It sat within a dip in the jet stream and was surrounded by fierce wind energy. Southerly winds ahead of the system will drag Gulf of Mexico warmth and moisture northward across the South on Wednesday.

That will set the stage for rotating thunderstorms to form ahead of a surface cold front. That front may touch off a windy squall line from Dallas-Fort Worth to Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. A warm front will lift north into northern Mississippi and Alabama and southern Tennessee late in the morning Wednesday. In between, unstable air in the warm sector, or air prone to rising, will generate scattered to numerous storms.

A change of wind speed and/or direction with height induced by the jet stream, known as wind shear, will cause those storms to rotate, while the approaching high-altitude spin from the west will further enhance the vertical development of storms.

Strong tornadoes are a possibility, particularly near and just south of the warm front. Around or after nightfall, storms may congeal into a messy line with a continued tornado risk.

A slower timing of the front means more time for the atmosphere to heat up again Thursday, favoring a reinvigorated severe weather and a tornado risk in the Southeast.

Wednesday’s storm threat

The highest risk of severe weather Wednesday covers the zone that includes Memphis; Birmingham; Tuscaloosa, Ala.; Little Rock and several other cities in eastern Arkansas, northern Mississippi and southwestern Tennessee and the majority of Alabama. That’s where the greatest tornado potential exits.

The remainder of Mississippi, Arkansas and Alabama are covered by Level 3 out of 5 (enhanced risk) and Level 2 (slight risk). Most of Louisiana is at a slight risk.

In the strongest storms, large to very large hail, damaging to destructive winds, and tornadoes, some long-lasting and intense, are possible.

Timeline: Downpours and thunderstorms, some accompanied by hail the size of quarters and gusty to locally damaging winds, will form along the warm front lifting north across the South during the late-morning hours. To the south, warm, moist air will fester. Conditions then become even more volatile into the evening.

An intensifying squall line made up of embedded rotating storms will approach from the west and near the Mississippi River by 4 or 5 p.m.

Ahead of that line, a few long-track supercell thunderstorms will form in the warm sector. They will present the greatest risk of significant severe weather, including strong tornadoes.

There will probably be considerable low cloud cover and overcast conditions throughout the day, meaning most tornadoes will not be visible until the very last minute, if at all. Do not wait to see or hear a tornado before seeking shelter.

Danger after dark: The threat of tornadoes and widespread damaging winds will continue after dark, especially in eastern Mississippi and northwestern Alabama. A “risk for additional/significant tornadoes is anticipated to last through the overnight hours, focused particularly across much of Alabama,” the Storm Prediction Center wrote.

Thursday’s storm threat

Georgia, the eastern Carolinas and southernmost Virginia are in the crosshairs for what looks to be a continuation of the severe weather outbreak.

“A second day of fairly widespread — and possibly locally substantial — severe risk is anticipated,” the Storm Prediction Center wrote.

Once again, all modes of severe weather will be possible in the afternoon, including the chance of a couple of significant tornadoes.

Highly populous regions such as the Interstate 95 corridor will be affected, as will be Interstate 20 in South Carolina and Interstate 40 in North Carolina. Charlotte, Raleigh and Columbia, S.C., will be among the areas to closely monitor.

The day may begin with a wedge of dry, cool air entrenched in the Carolinas. This will not negate severe weather risk. Instead, southerly winds ahead of the approaching cold front will rapidly scour cold air out of the region and replace it with moisture-rich warm air. That will quickly turn on the switch for severe weather potential.

While severe weather is likely regardless, the magnitude of the tornado threat will hinge on exactly how warm the atmosphere gets, predicated on whether sunshine develops. If enough breaks in the overcast exist to allow sunshine to pour down for a few hours, particularly over the Carolinas, a more substantial severe weather event can be expected.

The predicted risk has increased since Monday, as the trend has been for a slower passage of the front. That will support additional heating and, subsequently, severe weather.