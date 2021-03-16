With severe thunderstorms possible from Central Virginia to the Carolinas on Thursday, these chasers may have their first opportunity of 2021 to intercept one of these tempests

Among them is Peter Forister, a graduate student at Virginia Tech and owner of NOVA Storm Chasing. Last June, Forister chased and successfully intercepted a tornado in North Carolina.

For Forister, that chase was undoubtedly one of the highlights of his year. However, as most chasers know, not every storm is going to yield a tornado. And the forests and hills of the Mid-Atlantic provide a unique challenge for tornado chasing, even when the tornado has touched the ground.

“You can get on a fantastic storm, you can have a tornado on the ground, but you often can't see it because you have acres and acres of thick forest,” Forister said.

Bill Hark, an experienced storm chaser who has chased both in Virginia and in the Great Plains, said that he thinks chasing storms in Virginia is more dangerous than chasing out west.

“Although the tornadoes are typically not as strong, you have to be more aware of where the storm is, as getting a visual is more difficult because of trees and things being rain-wrapped and so you have to get in a lot closer,” Hark said.

Hark chased in Virginia during the 2011 Super Outbreak, when 360 tornadoes tore through the South and Mid-Atlantic, including Virginia, where 19 tornadoes touched down.

During that event, Hark intercepted a dramatic EF1 tornado near Oilville, Va.

“I've seen a lot of tornadoes out west, but it's particularly exciting to see one in Virginia,” Hark said.

Because of the hilly terrain and trees, tracking a tornado in Virginia is especially hard. Forister said that when he is pursuing a storm in Virginia, he ends up scouting ahead on Google Maps for flat vantage points like agricultural fields and even large parking lots.

“Instead of following the storm the entire way, you’re actually kind of bouncing from view place to view place ahead of the storm system, and that’s a very, very different strategy from what you do in the Great Plains," he said.

Chris White, an experienced chaser affiliated with Roanoke’s CBS-affiliate WDBJ7 who has chased in the Great Plains and Virginia, noted that the road networks are very different out west.

“You go out West, especially western parts of Oklahoma Kansa and Nebraska, there's a road grid out there that’s north, south, east, west, I mean it's very easy to keep up with storms. The roads aren’t all paved, but they're out there,” White said.

White emphasized that storm chasing is all about planning.

“I tell people when they start chasing it's a four-dimensional problem. It's not just X, Y and Z. You got to add time on to that because you need to know where the storm is going and where you need to be in 10 minutes so that you can either keep up with a storm or get out of the way,” White said.

White has chased tornadoes throughout the state of Virginia, including during the prolific 2004 tornado outbreak spawned by storms associated with Hurricane Ivan. During that event, White, his son and his son’s fiance chased an F3 tornado near Remington, VA.

“We managed to keep up with [the F3], and we saw a second funnel under another storm, and that we were so busy chasing that day, so many tornado warnings and so many storms to look at, we actually got tired,” White said.

Forister, White and Hark all noted that chasing storms is not just as simple as using your most-trusted weather app and driving off towards the direction of billowing storms.

“A lot of people just want to go out and chase the storms. They just get your radar app on your phone and just drive in the storm, and that's not really a safe way to do it. You need to spend hours preparing and learning before you actually get out there to chase,” Hark said.

Long-time storm chaser David Hoadley, who is often credited as being the first modern storm chaser, looks to the sky and cloud patterns to guide his storm pursuits.

“I started chasing in 1956, long before the Internet, computers, satellites, smartphones, Doppler radar –or even Interstate Highways. Thus, my early learning curve depended a lot on visual clues of building storms, which are much more apparent in the clear skies out west,” Hoadley said.

Hoadley founded Storm Track magazine, which started as a newsletter to better connect what was, at the time, an extremely loose network of weather enthusiasts.

One of Hoadley’s recent local storm chases was on last Aug. 1 when he observed a brief tornado outside Woodstock, Va.

“I glimpsed it seconds earlier as a smooth-sided tube, but by the time I could snap a photo, it had weakened,” Hoadley said.

Tornadoes like these are why the National Weather Service and the Virginia Department of Emergency Services want to remind local residents that tornadoes and other kinds of severe weather.

Virginia’s Severe Weather Awareness Week runs through Friday this week and a statewide tornado drill was held on Tuesday at 9:45 a.m.

As part of the event, the National Weather Service is advertising its SKYWARN training sessions, which are being held online. Its introductory course, which only takes about two hours to complete, teaches attendees about basic storm structure, thunderstorm development and weather safety.

After completing a SKYWARN course, the National Weather Service encourages newly trained chasers to register with Spotter Network, which provides the location of spotters and their reports — critical data that the National Weather Service uses when issuing warnings and assessing dangerous thunderstorms.

Forister mentioned the classes that Spotter Network runs as a great place to get more information.

“SpotterNetwork.org has a fantastic training course that walks you through the basics of what storm structure looks like, what kind of things to look out for, how to be safe while driving and all that,” Forister said.

Many chasers in the area have also made a habit of attending the Mid-Atlantic Chaser Convention in Richmond, Virginia. The convention, which began in 2018 and was online in 2020, provides a place for local chasers to get to know each other.

“Part of the point of Mid-Atlantic Chaser Con was to network and get people together to put the faces to the names you see on Spotter Network,” Hark said.

The convention hosted attendees from New York to the Carolinas, who came to listen to speakers and share their own chasing stories with their peers.

“We hope to have another Mid-Atlantic Chaser Con after the virtual one this fall, we hope in 2021 to get back to having it [in-person], it is a really good thing for local chasers to network and learn,” Hark said.