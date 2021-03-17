Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): After some patchy early-morning fog and drizzle, skies continue mostly cloudy through the day, although they may brighten a bit by mid- to late afternoon. Temperatures recover from yesterday’s chilly 40s, slowly rising through the 40s this morning and topping out in the mid- to upper 50s this afternoon. Winds are light from the northeast and east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The evening should stay dry for any outdoor plans, as skies remain mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers overnight. The blanket of clouds keeps temperatures from dropping too far. Lows slip back only to the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Not the nicest of days, but better to get it out of the way during the week than the weekend. Showers are likely through much of the day, with a light but steady breeze from the southeast around 10 mph. The showers and overcast skies keep temperatures in check, with highs again in the mid- to upper 50s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers continues through the evening and overnight, but they should be lighter and more scattered in nature. Overcast skies persist, with lows dipping into the 40s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

More showers are possible Friday morning into the early afternoon, and could mix with a bit of wet snow, before we dry out and perhaps see some brightening skies the mid- to late afternoon. Temperatures stay safely above freezing but aren’t exactly warm, holding in the mid-40s. A gusty wind from the north makes it feel more like the 30s. Becoming mostly clear Friday evening and overnight, with gradually diminishing winds and chilly lows in the mid-20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium

High pressure dominates this weekend. That means fairly high confidence in mostly sunny skies, dry weather and light winds. Saturday starts on the cool side, with morning temperatures rising into the 30s to near 40, before reaching afternoon highs in the low 50s. Saturday night lows settle in the 30s, setting the stage for a warmer Sunday, with highs near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Snow potential index

A daily assessment of the potential for at least 1 inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-10 scale.