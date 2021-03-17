Through tonight: Clouds that have been around through the day tend to lower into the night. Odds of showers grow after midnight and especially into the predawn hours. Temperatures dip into the mid- and upper 40s for lows.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Showers and/or periods of light rain are likely much of the day. Despite the rain, temperatures should head well into the 50s. We could hear some rumbles of thunder late, especially south and east. Winds are from the south around five to 10 mph.
By tomorrow afternoon, about three-quarters of an inch of rain is expected. Overall totals could be closer to one to two inches by the time it wraps up Friday. There could even be a few snowflakes in the region as it winds down. We can certainly use the moisture.
Pollen update: Cooler weather has helped tree pollen fall back into the moderate range, at 32.27 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen and mold spores are low.
