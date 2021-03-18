Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): Showers are possible throughout the day, though the steadiest rain may focus in the morning when there may also be some patchy fog. Rain may then pause for a time in the afternoon. Temperatures are warmer, with highs mainly in the mid-50s, but readings may vary quite a bit from south (highs near 60 in Fredericksburg) to north (closer to 50 in Baltimore) across the region. Southeast winds are on the light side. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: As the heart of the storm passes by in the evening, the rumble of thunder is possible as heavier showers pass through, especially in our southern areas. After midnight, winds build from the north and strengthen, gusting to near 30 mph. Temperatures drop sharply in response to around 35 to 40 by dawn, except low 40s in the District and south and east. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Showers linger into the morning, with most areas ending up with close to an inch of rain for a storm total. The rain briefly may mix with or change to snow before subsiding, especially in our colder areas. Winds remain strong and gusty (up to 40 mph) from the north. This pushes much drier air into the area, and skies clear in the afternoon. Temperatures struggle to climb despite the clearing, with highs mainly in the mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mainly clear skies with diminishing north winds provide a good opportunity to go out and sneak a peek at the crescent moon, Mars and the bright star Aldebaran in the western sky. Overnight lows dip to the mid- to upper 20s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

The sun rises due east Saturday as the equinox occurs just before dawn. Clear skies keep the sun on full display, but cool air is slow to cede ground. Highs are mainly in the low 50s, but at least winds are light. Overnight, the calm winds allow for another chilly night, with lows in the mid- to upper 20s, except low 30s downtown. Confidence: High

Sunday is a much better ambassador of spring, with highs in the mid-50s under mainly sunny skies and light breezes. Overnight skies remain clear with lows ranging through the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunshine remains abundant on Monday, and highs should reach the upper 50s. Confidence: Medium

