Through Tonight: Periodic showers, some heavy, persist into the night. We may see an enhanced zone of rain setup in the area tonight, which could increase totals more rapidly. Perhaps even a little lightning, especially south and southeast.

Winds turn gusty later evening. But before that, there could be some patchy fog. We’ll see sustained wind values near 15 to 20 mph, with gusts near 40 mph. Temperatures fall to the mid-30s to near 40 for lows.

AD

AD

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): Most of the rain is ending around sunrise, but it could linger into the morning, especially south. Skies fairly rapidly open up for some sunny moments during the afternoon. Winds remain extra feisty into the midday or early afternoon, before slowly waning. Gusts out of the north reach 40 mph or so early, diminishing toward 20 mph late.

See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Tree pollen was 8.31 grains per cubic meter and falling as of last update. Thanks, rain!

AD

Stormin’: Rainfall totals so far include 0.32 at National Airport, 0.35 at Dulles, and 0.50 at Dulles airport. Around an additional half inch, give or take, can be expected in a good chunk of the area.

The back half of this storm and into tomorrow will also present us windy moments. A wind advisory is up through late Friday morning as close as southern Maryland, and it’s not impossible it could get extended north. Even if not... hang on to your hat!