“A few tornadoes, and perhaps an isolated strong tornado, along with damaging winds, will be the main threats,” the Storm Prediction Center wrote.

A level 3 out of 5 or “enhanced” risk of severe storms surrounds the level 4 region, and spans eastern Georgia, the eastern two-thirds of South Carolina and the eastern half of North Carolina. It includes Savannah, Charleston, Columbia and Raleigh.

While the threat of storms is highest in the Carolinas and Georgia, an elevated threat of severe weather covers a much broader region, spanning from the Florida peninsula to southwest Pennsylvania, and affects over 40 million people.

It comes after Alabama and Mississippi were hit particularly hard by tornadoes on Wednesday, with numerous homes damaged or destroyed, and at least two injuries.

Storm evolution, timing and hazards

The main trigger for the storms is a cold front sweeping through the Southeast on Thursday. Ahead of it, a warm front was pushing north through the Mid-Atlantic, which will leave behind a zone of warm, humid air to its south — known as the warm sector.

Within the warm sector, stretching from approximately Florida to central Virginia and Southern Maryland by Thursday evening, thunderstorms will become numerous and some intense.

Weather radar showed heavy showers and storms from eastern Tennessee through Georgia and into the Florida Panhandle Thursday morning, although they weren’t severe.

As temperatures increase Thursday afternoon, the atmosphere will destabilize, setting the stage for vigorous to violent storms as the cold front plows east.

There is “[h]igh confidence of a multi-hazard severe weather event with potential impacts from damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, tornadoes, and some large hail,” wrote the Weather Service office in Wilmington in a briefing early Thursday. “The threat will be greatest generally from this afternoon for inland areas, and later in the afternoon into the evening for coastal locations.”

To the south, the Weather Service office in Charleston wrote that it expects the storm threat to reach far interior southeast Georgia by midday, the Interstate 95 corridor by late afternoon, before clearing the coast by around 6 p.m.

“[T]he primary thinking is that the area along/west of I-95 will see the greatest risk for severe tstms [thunderstorms],” the Charleston office wrote in its forecast discussion. It noted damaging winds and large hail are possible along with the possibility of “of a few tornadoes some of which could be strong.”

The Weather Service forecast office in Raleigh wrote the greatest threat of severe weather will be south and east of the Research Triangle area. To the northwest, a wedge of cooler, more stable air oozing south, to the east of the Appalachians and across the piedmont may somewhat suppress storm activity.

Farther north into southern Virginia, there’s a level 2 out of 5 risk of severe storms, with perhaps the most potential in southeast Virginia toward the Tidewater area. The Weather Service office in Wakefield, Va., highlighted the zone south of Highway 460 (generally south of Petersburg) as having the greatest risk.

The timing of storms in northern North Carolina and Virginia may focus more in the evening compared to mid-to-late afternoon farther south.

A recap of Wednesday’s storms

Scores of thunderstorms, many of them severe, erupted across the South on Wednesday, with Alabama at the epicenter. The explosive environment prompted the Weather Service to declare a rare Level 5 out of 5 “high risk” alert for severe weather, the first instance in March since 2012.

Between Tuesday evening and early Thursday, the Weather Service issued near 100 tornado warnings and over 200 severe thunderstorm warnings, tweeted Greg Diamond, a meteorologist and producer at The Weather Channel.

The Weather Service received 116 reports of severe weather Wednesday from Texas to Georgia. By far the greatest concentration of thunderstorms occurred over Alabama and Mississippi where there was a swarm of tornadoes and widespread damaging thunderstorm winds.

While no fatalities were reported from the outbreak, likely due to advanced warning, there were multiple reports of damaged and destroyed homes, particularly in Alabama. And two injuries were reported from a tornado that hit Clarke County, Ala., in the southwest part of the state, north of Mobile.

Chilton County, Ala., which is between Birmingham and Montgomery, was particularly hard hit by a twister. Photos in the wake of a tornado near Clanton showed homes both leveled and heavily damaged.

The most intense tornado activity large avoided densely populated areas, lessening the overall toll of the outbreak. But Birmingham broadcast meteorologist James Spann stressed many Alabamians were strongly impacted.