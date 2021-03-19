AD

Today (Friday): Wind chills are in the 30s much of the day (bundle up!) as the main shield of steady rain departs as early as sunrise. A few morning showers may remain, especially south of town. It’s not impossible a snowflake or two flies north and west.

Gusty northerly breezes near 40 mph at times should calm noticeably by sunset. Clouds reduce not long after the rain does, with a fairly sunny afternoon possible. It may look warmer than it feels, with high temperatures in the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Northerly breezes calm to around 5 mph, with only a small batch of clouds around the midnight time frame. Be sure to glance at the new crescent moon, Mars and the star Aldebaran (bright star in the western sky) if you can. Low temperatures downtown hover around the 32-degree freezing mark, with coldest locations well away from the Beltway dipping into the mid-20s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s looking sunny, with tame northeasterly breezes mainly under 10 mph. High temperatures should get into the 52-59 degree range. Happy spring equinox, too, just before dawn! The sun rises due east and sets due west (more on the equinox, coming soon). Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Skies stay mostly clear and winds nearly calm. The region could see a wide low temperature range in the mid-20s to mid-30s (downtown). Confidence: High

A look ahead

Sunday: We should reach at least the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies should stay sunny, but east-northeasterly breezes are slightly more noticeable and steady with time, blowing around 10 mph, perhaps gusting toward 20 mph or so. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: A few clouds may move in nearer dawn, with even a quick shower possible. Low temperatures range throughout the 30s in the region, perhaps around 40 degrees downtown. Confidence: Medium

More sunshine may dominate Monday versus Tuesday, but both days have a slight shower chance. No dampness too quick or long-lasting. High temperatures should approach 60 degrees, with mid-60s in reach if sunshine and rain-free conditions dominate more than currently expected. Confidence: Medium

Snow potential index

