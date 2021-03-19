Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Winds die off a good deal with sunset, blowing around 10 to 15 mph out of the north, then slowly diminishing thereafter. Good luck finding a cloud. You’ll need it most of the night. Lows are in the chilly mid-20s to low 30s. Wind chills are a good five to 10 degrees below that.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): This one’s looking nicer in close. Never a bad thing! We again see tons of sun, and also a lot less wind. High temperatures are in the mid- to upper 50s.
Sunday: It keeps getting better. A light northeast breeze feels great with the strong late March sun on your face. Temperatures soar from morning lows near freezing to highs around 60.
See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.