Throughout the Washington region, the date of the last freeze has moved forward in time by one to two weeks over the last century. Around the District, the average last freeze is in late March, while it holds off until mid-April in our colder suburbs west and north.

The first real taste of spring, or 70-degree day, has shifted as well. It used to come around this time in March. In recent years, it has moved up by about a month.

Temperatures are warming throughout the year

Climate “normals,” defined as the 30-year average weather which are updated every decade by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, show warming trends throughout the year in the Washington region.

In May, Washington’s climate normals will be updated based on the period 1991 to 2020 whereas for the past 10 years the period 1981 to 2010 was used.

The new 1991 to 2020 normals will be warmer in every month of the year except November (there may be some small discrepancies between our calculations, shown below, and the final numbers which NOAA releases):

February and March, the bridge to spring, have warmed though not as much as some other months, by about one-half and one-third of a degree.

Last freeze is moving up

Around the District, the date of the final freeze averages March 24, and it’s a similar story down the Potomac River into parts of Southern Maryland.

At the turn of the 20th century, the District might have expected to see a final freeze around the start of the second week of April, or about two weeks later than now.

The last freeze dates around downtown Washington and areas adjacent to the Potomac River are as early as they come in the region, as shown in the map below:

In Baltimore, the final freeze average is April 8, which is a common time across the Eastern Shore and near the Chesapeake Bay.

Farther west, toward Dulles International Airport, the average last freeze occurs April 19, still a month away. Much of the western half of the region also sees its typical last freeze in that time frame. Dulles’s final freeze has moved forward 10 days since the 1960s.

Into the mountains, freezes in May are common.

We should note the average date of the last freeze does not necessarily signal it’s safe to plant, as some years can produce frost several weeks later than the average. As recently as 2013, Dulles even saw a final freeze in mid-May. And last year, it dropped to 33 degrees at Dulles on May 9 and 10, and frost was widespread across the region.

As a general rule, areas north and west of the Beltway may not be in the clear for planting until after Mother’s Day each year, and mid-to-late April elsewhere.

70s are springing sooner, and bringing out the pollen

Between March 9 and 12, the District saw 70-degree days, which kicked early-season tree pollen counts to record levels. On March 12, the daily pollen count soared to over 2,000 grains per cubic meter of air, the most since records began in 1998.

While this year’s flurry of 70-degree days was actually on the late side of the recent average, there is a clear trend toward earlier instances of such warmth.

The average first 70-degree day is Feb. 9 in Washington, that compares with Feb. 17 at Dulles and Feb. 19 in Baltimore.

In the early 1900s, the first 70-degree day came along about a full month later than it does now in Washington. It’s the same basic story for Baltimore, where the first 70s might have been expected in mid-March compared with mid-February these days.

Early warmth can prove problematic

As just seen in February across the middle of the nation, an anomalous cold snap can happen in an otherwise mild winter.

For instance, in 2017 we had what is called a “false spring.” A record-warm February rolled into early March, pushing many plants to bloom early.

That was followed by an extended cold spell that heavily damaged cherry blossoms, magnolia trees and other early bloomers.

An early bloom followed by a harsh freeze can destroy crops and have devastating economic consequences for agriculture.

Spring is surging

The rise in temperatures means spring no longer has to work as hard to fully emerge. In the District, fewer freezing nights are occurring each year. In 1900, Washington averaged 90 freezing nights per year, that number is now down to about 60.

Freezing days are also in decline. In 1900, the District might have expected around 17 days that never get above freezing, compared with the current average of about seven such days.

Last winter, the District only saw three days with freezing high temperatures; in 2019′s winter, there were none. Also, 2019 winter’s coldest low temperature of 22 degrees was the mildest recorded. Then it was topped this winter, when the coldest temperature was a mere 23 degrees.

In some cases such as last winter, the ground barely froze at all. As soon as warmth arrived, flowers and trees exploded.

This year’s winter-spring transition hasn’t been quite as mild as last year’s but we now seem primed to green up.