Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

AD

Today (Saturday): It’s a crisp (and perhaps somewhat frosty, thanks to the recent rain) start to the day. Once the sun has had a while to rise above the horizon, there’s a whole lot to like. We begin our surge into storybook spring conditions, as winds are way down and sun is plentiful. Highs head to the mid- and upper 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Tonight: Clear skies and calm winds. Name a better duo for maximizing cold potential in winter (or early spring). Weather watchers may say some snow cover, but that’s not happening. Beyond the rambling, lows are in the upper 20s to low 30s many spots. That’s mid-30s in the urban centers. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

AD

Tomorrow (Sunday): More glorious stuff is on the way. If anything, it’s warmer and more pleasant than today. Still on the cool side for the “Nice Day” stamp, but close, and I think many may classify it as one. Sunshine may be somewhat shrouded by a few clouds late, as highs reach the near 60 to mid-60s range. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear conditions persist into the night. We’ll need to watch as we close, to see if any marine layer tries to build in. This as that high pressure drifts off the New England coast and sets up a wind fully off the ocean around here. Lows are in the low and mid-30s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

There is something of a wild card Monday, as to that marine influence that begins building Sunday night, thanks to high pressure moving east and turning our winds more and more off the ocean. That in tandem with a weak low offshore. If it stays mostly sunny, it’s another day with highs above 60 in many spots. If not, we could be talking 10 degrees cooler. Confidence: Medium