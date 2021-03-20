Through tonight: Skies will remain clear of clouds, and winds should be nonexistent. It’s also still dry, with dew points only in the teens. All that adds up to an ideal environment for temperatures to drop off tonight. Lows outside the Beltway will easily fall into the 20s. Temperatures inside the Beltway and downtown will settle in the low 30s.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Nearly perfect weather continues. After a chilly start, temperatures will rise into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies. A few fair-weather clouds may work their way into the region by the afternoon, but not enough to disturb another nice day. Clear and cold again in the evening, with lows in the 20s outside the Beltway and in the low 30s inside.
Fagradalsfjall awakens: No, I don’t know how to properly pronounce its name, but an Icelandic volcano that has been dormant for over 800 years has suddenly come alive this weekend. Beyond providing some colorful skies and good picture material, the eruption itself isn’t expected to have any major impacts. Nevertheless, all flights in and out of Keflavik International Airport have been halted. But it’s not like anyone is traveling right now anyway, right?
