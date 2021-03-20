Economists use the term opportunity cost to describe the value of what you could have chosen to do anytime you make or are forced to make an alternative decision. Once a tornado warning is issued, people should stop their activities and take shelter until it is safe to resume their normal routine. But this imposes an opportunity cost that may come from the value of their labor to the economy or the value of their lost leisure.

The National Weather Service is aware of this cost and has modified procedures to minimize its impact. For example, in 2007 the Weather Service changed from county-based to storm-based warnings reducing the area being warned. In research I conducted with Dan Sutter, professor of economics at Troy University, we estimated this change alone reduced the opportunity cost of tornadoes by 56 percent. Now, a new warning paradigm is being developed that could lower the cost even further.

Currently, tornado warnings are binary, you are either in a warned area or you are not. On average, a tornado only occurs within the warned area 30 percent of the time due to the false alarm rate. Plus, when a tornado does occur within the warned area there is still only a small chance the tornado will strike your specific location since the average warned area is 275 square miles. Regardless, the prudent decision is to actively respond to the warning since you do not know the likelihood of being impacted by the event.

However, if the information provided to you contained the probability your location would be hit, your decisions could be better informed. This is the goal of a proposed next-generation program called FACETS, which stands for Forecasting a Continuum of Environmental Threats.

In addition to tornado warnings, this new paradigm could provide a probability your location could be affected by an oncoming tornado within the next hour. And as the storm progressed, probabilities could be updated more frequently than current warnings.

To test if this new paradigm had economic implications, Kim Klockow-McClain at the University of Oklahoma’s Cooperative Institute for Mesoscale Meteorological Studies and I teamed up with undergraduate students at Austin College, Alison Boehmer and Seth Howard, to conduct research of business behavior under a tornado warning. The study was funded by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration under the authority of the congressionally approved Weather Research and Forecasting Innovation Act of 2017, H.R. 353.

Klockow-McClain adapted the economic impact method from a classic decision analysis approach and Boehmer created a survey to collect the needed input from businesses, which was distributed by Chambers of Commerce to businesses in North Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

The survey asked firms how they would respond to a tornado warning under the current (binary) regimen and under the proposed probabilistic regimen. It also asked the cost, in terms of lost sales and productivity, responding to the warning would impose on the firm. Howard followed her survey with statistical and economic analysis. The first of two papers from this project is now forthcoming in Weather and Forecasting, a journal of the American Meteorological Society.

To assist our analysis we developed a behavioral response scale, rating response from passive to active with active responses imposing some cost to the business. This scale was created with the help of a focus group comprised of representatives from businesses in our local area. Using the scale, we find firms respond differently when provided probabilities rather than a binary warning.

Results indicate the active response rate for the current binary warning is 80 percent while the actual probability of tornado occurrence is 30 percent. When given a probabilistic warning the active response rate comes close to mirroring warning probabilities, which means fewer actively respond until the warning probability exceeds 50 percent. The active response rate for a probabilistic warning does not reach the same level as a binary one until the warning probability is approximately 90 percent. A decreased active response rate when probabilities are low provides the economic impact. The opportunity cost is reduced, by our estimate, by 32 percent.

Continuing normal operations does not mean businesses ignore the threat. Our research also indicates that when provided a low-level probabilistic warning, they begin to respond with passive actions that prepare them to actively respond later. As the probability increases, their actions progress from passive to active responses. In this way, the warning process becomes dynamic, engaging their attention as the storm approaches. But they postpone actions that would incur cost.

Our results show adoption of a probabilistic warning paradigm is an important step to minimize the cost imposed on the economy from tornado warnings. While much work remains, this research is confirmation that better information is critical for businesses to make good decisions on how to respond to the threat of violent weather.