9/10: Only a few degrees short of perfection on a picturesque spring day in the DMV!

Express forecast

  • Today: Sunny and mild. Highs: Mid-60s.
  • Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows: Mid-to-upper 30s.
  • Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 50s to mid-60s.

Forecast in detail

Now that it’s officially spring, we’re getting the weather to match. Plentiful sun and temperatures on the warm side of normal are welcome today and tomorrow. Skies could trend cloudier midweek, but temperatures should still remain on the mild side, and we should stay dry until just a chance of a few showers on Wednesday, with the chance of more substantial rain holding off until late in the week.

Today (Sunday): High pressure is firmly in control and there’s no reason not to get out and enjoy it. After a chilly start, plentiful sunshine warms morning temperatures through the 40s and into the 50s. We’ll see afternoon highs reach the mid-60s with a light breeze from the east. It’s a nice day any way you cut it, even if it’s right on the borderline of our 65-degree “nice day” criteria. Confidence: High

Tonight: Skies remain mostly clear overnight, allowing temperatures to fall off quickly in the twilight. Otherwise it’s tranquil and cool, with lows in the mid-to-upper 30s and very light or calm winds. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): Tomorrow’s a bit trickier, as we may see some influence from a coastal storm well offshore. A mostly sunny day is possible for everyone, but there’s also a chance some of us see partly cloudy skies, especially from around D.C. and I-95 to the east. Highs range from the upper 50s in cloudier spots to the mid-60s where sunshine dominates. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly cloudy during the evening and overnight with a lingering light breeze from the east and northeast. Temperatures fall back toward lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Tuesday may bring more clouds with a continued onshore flow. It’s not much to complain about, though, with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Skies trend mostly cloudy Tuesday night as temperatures level out around 50 or so. Confidence: Medium

A large storm system is spinning through the Upper Midwest on Wednesday, and a piece of that energy could break off and swing our way. That might be enough to keep us on the cloudier side, with a few breaks of sun as highs reach the 60s. Some showers could even pop up later in the day, but not a lot of confidence in that at this point. Confidence: Low-Medium