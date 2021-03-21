Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

AD

Today (Sunday): High pressure is firmly in control and there’s no reason not to get out and enjoy it. After a chilly start, plentiful sunshine warms morning temperatures through the 40s and into the 50s. We’ll see afternoon highs reach the mid-60s with a light breeze from the east. It’s a nice day any way you cut it, even if it’s right on the borderline of our 65-degree “nice day” criteria. Confidence: High

AD

Tonight: Skies remain mostly clear overnight, allowing temperatures to fall off quickly in the twilight. Otherwise it’s tranquil and cool, with lows in the mid-to-upper 30s and very light or calm winds. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

AD

Tomorrow (Monday): Tomorrow’s a bit trickier, as we may see some influence from a coastal storm well offshore. A mostly sunny day is possible for everyone, but there’s also a chance some of us see partly cloudy skies, especially from around D.C. and I-95 to the east. Highs range from the upper 50s in cloudier spots to the mid-60s where sunshine dominates. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies are partly cloudy during the evening and overnight with a lingering light breeze from the east and northeast. Temperatures fall back toward lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Tuesday may bring more clouds with a continued onshore flow. It’s not much to complain about, though, with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Skies trend mostly cloudy Tuesday night as temperatures level out around 50 or so. Confidence: Medium

AD

AD