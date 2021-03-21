Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Another clear, calm and cold night. Similar to last night, temperatures will fall off rather efficiently after dark. I am thinking we will see low temperatures in the same range as last night’s lows, with low 30s closer to the city and upper 20s outside the Beltway.
Tomorrow (Monday): Another chilly start, but things will recover quite nicely by midday. Plenty of sunshine and warmth, with temperatures a few degrees warmer than today’s, settling in the mid-60s. Winds will be light from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Clear but not as cold in the evening, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Major flooding in Australia: Heavy rain has inundated Australia’s most populated state, in the southeastern part of the country. “Training” thunderstorms dropped over a month’s worth of rain in 24 hours, resulting in widespread flooding and thousands of evacuations. Unfortunately, the heavy rain will continue over the next several days, which will probably result in even more flooding.
