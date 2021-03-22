Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): A gorgeous day. After a crisp start in the 30s, sunshine elevates afternoon highs to 60 to 65 degrees, similar to Sunday. Winds are light from the north and east. Confidence: High

Tonight: Flow from the east increases cloud cover some overnight and patchy fog is possible by morning. Lows range from 35 to 40. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Low clouds and fog are possible in the morning with skies brightening a bit in the afternoon. Highs should be around 60, or maybe a bit warmer if sunshine can break through during the afternoon. Winds are light from the northeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. Lows are near 45. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

More clouds than sun on Wednesday. While there’s the chance of a few showers, it’s probably dry more often than not with highs in the low 60s. Mostly cloudy at night, with lows near 50. Confidence: Medium

We enter a warmer regime Thursday and Friday. We can’t rule out a shower, or even a thundershower, as the warm air pushes north on Thursday and Thursday night, with highs near 70 and lows only in the 50s to near 60. On Friday, with more sunshine, highs could push well into the 70s, although it becomes quite breezy. Mostly clear and mild Friday night with lows near 50. Confidence: Medium