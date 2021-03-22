Through tonight: It will stay mainly clear into the evening and early overnight. Clouds will more noticeably increase in the predawn hours, with it probably being mostly cloudy by sunrise. Lows reach the near-40 to mid-40s zone. Winds will be light from the east and northeast.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): We’ll see a good deal of clouds through the day. It’s not impossible a stray shower will find its way in during the afternoon, but that’s more likely after dark. Highs will head for the mid-60s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 10 mph.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 644.09 grains per cubic meter.
Spring! There’s a chance we could flirt with 80 late week. If we do manage to hit it on Friday, that first 80-degree day of the year would be right about on time. Per the last 30 years, the average is March 31 in the city.
